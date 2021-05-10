



RCF vs. defending champions Switzerland for the 2021 World Curling Championship title. Both teams finished at the top of the rankings in robin, the Swiss with 12-1 and the RCF with 11-2. In their round bout, the Swiss won 8-6. In Saturday’s semifinal match, Switzerland’s Silvana Tirinzoni defeated American side Tabitha Peterson 7-3 while RCF’s Alina Kovaleva defeated Sweden’s Anna Hasselborg 8-7. The Americans were simply outgunned. Dragging 3-2 at the end of the sixth, the US forced the Swiss into solitude, but then dropped a killer thief from two to seven to fall behind 6-2. Paetz and Tirinzoni watch Nina Roth‘line s • Steve Seixeiro-WCF In the other half, the RCF unleashed a four-goal lead against Sweden and pursued a steal to maintain a 6-1 lead in the middle of the road. Hasselborg, the 2018 Olympic champions, struck with a triple goal in the sixth and added a discount to the eighth frame after an RCF theft, but it was too little, too late. The RCF is the team’s designated reference this season following decisions taken by the World Anti-Doping Agency to impose two years of sanctions following a state-sanctioned doping scandal. If the RCF wins the title and a closing ceremony allows for a national anthem, the music is expected to be chosen by composer Pyotr Tchaikovsky as the Russian national anthem is also banned from the World Cup. The International Olympic Committee recently confirmed Piano Concerto no. Tchaikovsky 1 will be played for the winners of the Russian gold medals in Tokyo 2020 and the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. Kovaleva is appearing in her second world final. She played on the front in the Russian team of Anna Sidorova 2017 which lost the championship final 8-3 to Rachel Homan of Canada. Steve Seixeiro-World Curling Federation The success of RCF women comes after the stunning performance of RCF men in the world in April. The team defeated by Sergey Glukhov went 11-2 to qualify for the semifinals before losing two close playoff games to finish fourth. Switzerland’s Tyrrhenian and fourth-seeded Alina Paetz won the last World Cup played in 2019, beating Hasselborg 8-7 in the final. Paetz also grabbed the 2105 world title with a 5-3 victory over Canada’s Jennifer Jones in the final. Sweden and the US will also play on Sunday for the bronze medal.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos