National Technology Day 2021: Date, History and Significance

National Technology Day 2021 on May 11 celebrates the achievements and contributions of Indians in science and technology. This day serves as a reminder of India entering the elite group of nations with nuclear weapons. On May 11, 1998, India conducted three successful nuclear tests on the Indian Army Pokhran Test Range in Rajasthan under Operation Shakti. Two more nuclear tests were conducted on 13 May. The rehearsals were led by the late President Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam. National Technology Day was first observed on May 11, 1999.

History

The history of National Technology Day 2021 takes us back to 1999, when then-Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee declared May 11th as a day of significant achievements for the country. The Technology Development Board has since honored scientists and engineers and their technological innovations that have been added to India’s growth to this day.

Importance

The nuclear tests conducted on this day in 1998, which gives National Technology Day 2021 its significance, were led by aerospace scientist and former President of India APJ Abdul Kalam. The mission was carried out by the Indian Army in collaboration with scientists from the Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO), the Bhabha Atomic Research Center (BARC), the Directorate of Atomic Minerals for Research and Exploration (AMDER). These tests made India capable of building thermonuclear weapons and separation bombs.

Also on National Technology Day, India’s first indigenous aircraft, the Hansa-1, took flight and DRDO tested the Trishul surface-to-air missile. It is a fast-acting short-range short-range missile.

awards

Usually, a large-scale event is organized in New Delhi for the celebrations of National Technology Day and the President is invited to be the main guest. He gives awards to scientists and honors them for their achievements. With the coronavirus pandemic raging, it is unclear if any program will be held this year.

The National Award for Successful Domestic Technology Trading has been given to an industrial concern for the successful development and marketing of an indigenous technology to this day, according to Technology Development Board.

Themes

The board announces a theme each year. The theme of National Technology Day 2021 is Science and Technology for a Sustainable Future. In 2020, the theme was ‘Restarting the Economy through Science, Technology and Research Translation’ entitled ‘RESTART’.