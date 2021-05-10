German Catholics bless homosexual unions despite Vatican ban





BERLIN (AP) – Germany’s powerful Catholic progressives are openly challenging a recent Holy See statement that priests cannot bless same-sex unions by offering such blessings in services at about 100 different churches in it. across the country this week.

Blessings in open worship services are the latest return by German Catholics against a document released in March by the Vatican orthodox office, the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, which said Catholic clergy could not bless same-sex unions because God “Cannot Bless Sin”

The document pleased conservatives and desperate advocates for LGBTQ Catholics around the globe. But the response has been particularly sharp in Germany, where the German church has been at the forefront of opening discussions on hot-tempered issues, such as the church’s teachings on homosexuality as part of a formal process of debate and reform. Dozens of church services celebrating the blessings of gay unions are the latest escalation in tensions between conservatives and progressives who have already sounded the alarm, mostly from the right, that part of the German church could go into disarray. Germany is no stranger to schism: 500 years ago, Martin Luther started the Reformation here.

Pope Francis, who has advocated a more decentralized church structure, has already reminded the German hierarchy that it must remain in communion with Rome during its reform process, known as a “synodal path”. In Berlin, Rev. Jan Korditschke, a Jesuit who works for the diocese preparing adults for baptism and assisting the congregation of St. Canisius, will direct blessings for queen couples in a worship service on May 16th. “I am convinced that homosexual orientation is not bad, and homosexual love is not a sin either,” Korditschke told the Associated Press in an interview Friday. “I want to celebrate gay love with these blessings because gay love is a good thing.” The 44-year-old said it is important for homosexuals to show themselves within the Catholic Church and gain more long-term visibility. He said he was not afraid of the possible consequences from senior church or Vatican officials. “I stand behind what I’m doing, although it ‘s painful for me that I can not do it in line with church leadership,” Korditschke said, adding that “my church’ s homophobia angers me and I’m ashamed of it.” The head of the German Bishops’ Conference last month criticized the basic initiative for gay blessings which is called “Liebe Gewinnt” or “Love Wins”. Limburg Bishop Georg Baetzing said the blessings “are not appropriate as an instrument of political manifestations or political actions of the church”. However, Germany’s powerful secular organization, the Central Committee of German Catholics, or ZdK, which has advocated for gay blessings since 2015, once again took a stand in their favor. He called the controversial document from Rome “not very useful” and expressly expressed his support for “Love Wins”. “These are worship celebrations in which people express to God what drives them,” said Birgit Mock, ZdK’s spokesman for family affairs. “The fact that they seek the blessing of the Lord and thank Him for all the good in their lives – also for relationships lived with mutual respect and love – is deeply rooted in the Gospel,” Mock said, adding that she herself was planning to attend a church service with gay blessings in the western city of Hamm on Monday in which she would pray for “the success of the synodal path in which we, as a church, recognize sexuality as a positive force.” ZdK has participated in the “synodal road” meetings for more than a year with the Conference of German Bishops. They will be completed in the fall. Meetings include talks about allowing priests to marry, the consecration of women, and a different understanding of sexuality, among other reforms. The trial was launched as part of a response to allegations of clerical sexual abuse. “We are fighting in Germany with a lot of seriousness and intense theological discourse for the right path,” Mock added. “Things can not go on as they went – this is what the crimes and concealment of sexual abuse showed us.” “We need systemic change, also in connection with a reassessment of the church morality of sexuality,” Mock said.

