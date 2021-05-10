Emphasis on experiences, voices in sports

In recognition of Mental Health Awareness Month 2021, this May, ESPN highlights the stories of athletes, coaches, and other sports figures who have experienced personal battles with mental health and who want to use their platforms to openly discuss what happened next and what helped them.

These stories reflect a wide range of subjects and experiences, including life in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, living with anxiety, depression, coping with the pressure in their respective sports, dealing with addiction, and much more.

McLaren Lando Norris: ‘I probably looked like a normal person, rather than a robot walking around the earring’

Lando Norris told ESPN being open about his mental health that set him apart from other Formula 1 drivers. Mark Thompson / Getty Images

During the delay of the 2020 Formula 1 season, drivers used various strategies to keep themselves busy. McLaren’s Lando Norris tells ESPN’s Nate Saunders why he decided to use his platform to be open about his mental health, and how he inadvertently helped others.

The Scottish striker gives up football for the mockery of mental health

The Scottish Football Association is investigating the incident. Photo by Stu Forster / Getty Images

Albion Rovers striker David Cox has announced he has left football after he said he was verbally abused by an opposition player in connection with his fight for mental health.

The 32-year-old, who was on the bench for the Scottish League 2 match against Stenhousemuir, left the stadium halfway after he said he had been ridiculed for his previous suicide attempts.

Mark Odgen: English football undertakes three-day social media boycott over cyberbullying

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC / Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

English football, including clubs in the Premier League and Women’s Super League, will undertake a three-day social media boycott next week in response to the “persistent and persistent discriminatory abuse received online by players and many others. related to football “.

High-profile players like Marcus Rashford and Lauren James of Manchester United, Manchester City striker Raheem Sterling and Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold have reported that they have received racist abuses on social media platforms.

Alan Gardner: Liam Livingstone quits IPL 2021 citing ‘bubble fatigue’

Liam Livingstone, England fighters and Rajasthan Royals, has decided to return home early from the IPL, citing “bubble fatigue” after spending much of the last ten months moving in and out of biosecure environments. The Royals said Livingstone had flown back to the UK on Monday, before India was added to a “red list” of countries from which arrivals must pass a mandatory ten-day quarantine period.

Sam Marsden and Moises Lawrence: Barcelona’s Koeman: Lenglet Attempted Social Media Abuse After Cadiz Mistake

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno / Getty Images

Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman said Clement Lenglet had tried to deal with the criticism that followed his mistake in Sunday’s 1-1 draw against Cadiz. Lenglet’s foul on Ruben Sobrino in the last minute of the match gave Cadiz a penalty, which they scored, after Barca lost the chance to close the gap of La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid to six points.

Former United boss Ferguson: My job to raise dementia awareness

Photo by Matthew Peters / Manchester United via Getty Images

Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson has said it is his personal duty and responsibility of the game to address the dementia problem that has affected some former players.

The issue of dementia in professional play was sparked by the death of England’s Nobby Styles in October and there have been calls for the issue of head injuries in sport to be given further attention.

Stiles and many of his 1966 World Cup winning teammates were diagnosed with dementia before their deaths, while United great Bobby Charlton also revealed his diagnosis recently.

LA Galaxy Chicharito striker for personal matters: I’m not a robot

Play 0:43 Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez passionately explains why he hopes to see more discussions about mental health.

LA Galaxy striker Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez has said he is not “a robot, not perfect” and is working to show more of his “vulnerability”. Hernandez scored just two goals in his first season in Major League Soccer as Galaxy lost in the playoffs and, in February, told the LA Times that he had “hit the bottom”. The 32-year-old also said he did some spiritual research at the end of last season and that he hopes people can talk more openly about their personal battles. “I’m not a robot, I’m not perfect,” Hernandez told a news conference. “It’s a difficult topic to talk about, which I hope can be normalized, no matter who you are or how much money you have – it does not matter, we are all human beings.

Mark Ogden: Football mental health crisis: fear of worries, eating disorders while players stay away from counseling

Photo by Andrew Redington / Getty Images for the Premier League

The Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) is increasingly concerned about the prospect of hidden mental health issues within the game after identifying a drop of more than 25% of members entering the organization’s counseling services during the coronavirus pandemic.

Since 2016, PFA has seen an increase from year to year in terms of its members – including current and former players – using its confidential counseling services provided by Sporting Chance, a mental health charity sports.

Advisors provided by Sporting Chance enable PFA members to discuss issues such as addiction disorders, anxiety, relationship issues, eating disorders, and retirement.

But the number of members using the services has dropped by almost 29% during 2020, and senior figures within the PFA Players Welfare team believe that blocking restrictions and restrictions on social interaction are contributing to the worrying decline in counselors’ speaking.

Emily Kaplan: NHL mental health struggles this season: How players are coping with anxiety and isolation

Player X is having a hard time. “I never thought I would do an interview like this,” he says. “But yes, this season has not been easy.” Player X is still on his NHL entry level contract. He plays for a team based in the United States but is from another country and is not sure when he can see his family again. He is renting a condo and admits the decorations are a bit rare. During training camp, he began trying to fall asleep and found himself irritated by FaceTime phone calls with his parents or girlfriend – sometimes even leaving calls unanswered, which is unusual for him. Going to the rink and being able to skate always felt awful, he explains.

Ibe i Derbit: I am suffering from depression

Mark Blinch / NHLI through Getty Images

Derby winger Jordon Ibe has said he suffers from depression in an emotional Instagram post.

The 25-year-old joined the Derby Championship team from Bournemouth at the end of last season and has made an appearance this term. He is not included in a match day squad this year under manager Wayne Rooney.

“I want to apologize to all my fans around the world,” Ibe wrote on Instagram. ‘I have found (sic) myself in a dark place, because of suffering from depression. It’s not a media scheme or to have my name in your mouth, I just find things really hard.

“I really appreciate the love and messages from everyone. Times are generally tough because of this pandemic. I have the full support of my family and the Derby County football club.

“I will fix myself and this situation, for which I am 100 percent committed. Not just for my family, close friend or my daughter, but for me.”

Andrew Miller: Norman Cowans: ‘Children need a path and a sense of belonging’

Norman Cowans, former Middlesex and England fast seller Getty Images

Norman Cowans, the first West Indies-born ball to play Test cricket for England, hopes a new initiative from his former Middlesex county can help rekindle a passion for gambling in London’s inner-city communities. where he learned the sport as a teenager.

Cowans, who played 19 Tests and 23 ODIs between 1982 and 1985, was an integral member of the most successful Middlesex team of all time, as well as its most ethnic representative. During his 13 years at the club, he helped secure ten trophies, including four County Championships, and requested 532 first-class passes in that period at 22.57.

Along with his English cricket teammates Roland Butcher, Wilf Slack and Neil Williams, as well as West Indies fastest player Wayne Daniel, the Cowans often took the field for Middlesex as one of the five black cricketers – a report that reflects ethnic mixing. of these areas like Haringey, Harrow and Brent falling completely within the club basin area.