International
The full 2-week block starts today
Chennai: As the two-week full blockade began in Tamil Nadu today, Chennai witnessed empty roads and low drop of people on the streets.
Amid rising COVID-19 cases, the Tamil Nadu government on Saturday announced a ‘complete blockade’ for two weeks from May 10 to control the spread of the disease.
Behind the blocking curbs, only those who had important jobs were seen on the street. Police officers were also seen at checkpoints ensuring that no one left without any important work.
Shops in the city remained closed and only essential items stores continue to operate as the city witnessed low steps.
According to a statement issued by the Office of the Prime Minister on Saturday, the accession will take effect at 4am on May 10th and will be in effect until 4am on May 24th. In order to help people prepare for the connection, all shops and institutions are being allowed to stay open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on May 8 (Saturday) and May 9 (Sunday), she said.
According to the statement, all shops except those selling food, vegetables, meat and fish are banned from operating and are only allowed to operate from 6 a.m. to noon.
“Only parcel receipts and services will be allowed in restaurants. Tea shops are only allowed to be open until 12 noon. Those staying in hotels will have to be served food in their rooms,” the statement read.
Maharashtra, Karnataka and Delhi and Tamil Nadu are among the 10 states accounting for 73.91 per cent of the 3,66,161 new COVID-19 cases registered in a single day, the Union Ministry of Health said today.
On Sunday, Tamil Nadu recorded 28,897 new Covid-19 cases pushing the total case load to 13.80 lakh while 236 deaths brought the number to 15,648. There are 1.44447 active infections. in the state.
The state government said the Sterlite copper plant in Tuticorin district will start producing oxygen from May 11 onwards.
