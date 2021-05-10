Australia in New South Wales reports zero COVID-19 cases, fears still remain due to missing link





SYDNEY (Reuters) – The Australian state of New South Wales (NSW) reported zero cases of COVID-19 for the fourth day in a row on Monday, but concerns about new infections remained missing in a case that restored restrictions. avoided officials. People, some wearing face masks, stand on a train platform at Central Station after new public health regulations were announced for the greater Sydney, including the mandatory wearing of masks on public transport, following the appearance of new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Sydney, Australia, May 6, 2021. REUTERS / Loren Elliott Australia’s most populous state on Sunday extended the limits of social distance in Sydney by a week as authorities could not find a transmission route between an infected outbound traveler and a resident in his 50s who tested positive last week. There has been a lot of work to identify how the broadcast event happened. “Unfortunately, we did not find the missing link,” NSW’s chief health officer told reporters in Sydney. Chant said the man may have contracted the virus through brief contact with an currently unidentified person who was contagious. So because of this, we are still concerned that there may be transmission chains in the community that are still unknown, she said. More than 5.3 million people living in and around Sydney, Australia’s largest metropolitan area, have been ordered to wear masks on public transport and indoors, and home gatherings are limited to 20 guests up to May 17 NSW on Monday opened a mass vaccination center in Sydney aiming to administer up to 30,000 vaccines each week to boost a national vaccination schedule that is overtime. With just over 29,900 COVID-19 cases and 910 deaths, Australia has fared much better than many other developed countries, but its nationwide immunization machine has hit roadblocks. The federal government was developing a plan to open Australia’s borders in stages and would consider making it easier for vaccinated people to leave the country and return, Health Minister Greg Hunt said. Australia closed its international border to non-citizens and permanent residents in March 2020. Overseas travelers, except from New Zealand, must undergo a two-week hotel quarantine at their own expense. More than 35,000 Australians abroad have registered with the foreign ministry to return home but the country only allows about 5,800 people to enter each week. More than 2.65 million doses of vaccine had been administered since Saturday, far less than the 4 million promised by the end of March. Reporting by Renju Jose in Sydney and Sonali Paul in Melbourne; Edited by Stephen Coates

