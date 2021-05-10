Burma poet dies in custody, body returned to family with lost organs: reports





A poet whose works opposed the junta saying Burma died in custody and his body was returned to his family with the organs removed, his family said, according to reports Sunday. Poet Khet Thi’s wife told the BBC that her husband did not return after being questioned on Saturday in the central city of Shwebo, according to Reuters. “I was interrogated. So was he. They said he was at the interrogation center. But he did not return, only his body,” said his wife, Chaw Su. BURMA charges doctors over civil disobedience protests “They called me in the morning and told me to meet him at the hospital in Monywa. I thought it was just for a broken arm or something, but when I got here, he was in the morgue and his internal organs were taken,” she continued. . Reuters reported that Chaw Su did not detail how she knew her men had had their organs removed. Khet Thi was at least the third poet to die during protests since the February 1 military coup that toppled the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi. The poet is said to have written: “They shoot in the head, but they do not know that revolution is in the heart.” The Association for the Relief of Political Prisoners, an activist group, said at least 780 civilians had been killed since the coup began. Thousands flee Burma planes, complicating crises “He died at the hospital after being tortured at the interrogation center,” the group said. Chaw Su added that she was told by her husband that she had a heart problem. Khet Thi was an engineer before leaving his job in 2012 to focus on his poetry, according to Reuters. He also supported himself by making and selling ice cream and cakes. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APPLICATION “I do not want to be a hero, I do not want to be a martyr, I do not want to be weak, I do not want to be a fool,” he wrote just weeks after the coup. “I do not want to support injustice. If I only have one minute to live, I want my conscience to be clear for that minute.”

