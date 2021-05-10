Was this a giant cat? The leopards escape and a zoo stays silent (at first).





For a zoo to allow a leopard to escape is troubling. Losing three of them and failing to warn residents for days on end seems something else entirely. A safari park near the eastern Chinese city of Hangzhou is facing a barrage of questions after it made us suspicious, admitting late last week that three of its leopards had somehow fled to nearby hills. By Monday, searchers had found two of the big cats, and teams of dogs, drones and arrow weapons were searching for the third. A search for answers was also underway. The government appointed a senior zoo manager under criminal investigation, and officials promised an investigation. Many Chinese people wondered how the Hangzhou Safari Park could lose some wild cats and hold the news for up to a week, maybe even longer.

Explanation of the parks: He did not want to scare the neighbors. “Considering that the young escaped leopards were not very aggressive and worried that the discovery of the case would cause panic, we did not immediately discover the news,” the safari park said in a statement. on Saturday after the local government confirmed the escape and warned residents to be on guard. The Chinese internet has been harsh with updates and discussions about missing leopards. Many were not impressed with the explanation of the parks and had questions about the actions of the governments, the frantic search, and the welfare of the leopards that were hunted. Leopards are an endangered species, and are found in the wild in the remaining patches of western China. The issue of leopard hiding has revealed gaps in management that require more scrutiny and reflection, Chinese Central Television News thought in an article online. Chen Fang, the owner of a rural leisure lodge in the search area, said in a telephone interview, the zoo should have informed us earlier, but at first they did not own it, and so no one knew about it. If you say you are worried about causing public panic, wouldn’t anyone panic if they collided with a leopard on the outskirts of the city? one person wrote on Weibo, the popular Chinese social media platform.

Zoos have become popular tourist destinations in China and there have been attacks involving visitors getting out of their cars at animal parks.

On the Internet, many people expressed sympathy for the fleeing leopards, citing signs that they had been hunted and possibly bitten by tracking dogs. The park did not say exactly when and how the leopards fled. Residents have described the discovery of the animals for at least a week in front of the zoo and local authorities discovered they had escaped, according to Chinese news reports. Zhu Caifeng, a tea farmer, said he had spotted one in a field in early May. At first I thought it was some kind of cat, but when I looked more closely, the dimensions were not right, he i said The Shanghai Observer. This was much larger than a cat. Mr. Zhu was alarmed, but kept quiet. He used his phone to shoot a picture of the creature looking at him quizzically among the tea plants. But he was too busy working on the farm to overestimate the match of an exotic wild animal. After he left, he said, he continued to work in his fields. Mr Zhu later took another look at a leopard, but friends in the village advised him not to report it to authorities in case they cause unnecessary hassle and interfere with work, he said.

A day later, the thought of a leopard attacking someone led him to change his mind, and he shared his photo on WeChat, the Chinese social media service, and soon the area was buzzing. Nearby villages guarded. Mr Zhu declined to be interviewed, adding that he was overwhelmed by reporters’ calls. “Many people on the Internet have praised me for raising the alarm quickly,” he told the Shanghai Observer. But there are also people who accused me of making a mountain out of the bridge pit.

However, even after glances rose and residents called police, managers at Hangzhou Safari Park and perhaps local authorities seem to have hoped to deal with the cats lost quietly during the May Day holiday in Chinas. Park did not immediately respond to calls for comment Monday. Chinese news reports have said that when asked by reporters, the park initially denied any leopards were missing. it announced Saturday that it was temporarily closing to deal with unspecified security issues. Later that day, the Fuyang County government, the site of the park, discovered that three leopards were missing and one was still free, and the park issued its apologetic acknowledgment. Since then, search teams have filled the lush hills on the edge of Hangzhou. So far, there have been no reports of injuries from leopards, and the safari park and some experts said shy, young cats were unlikely to attack humans.

Still, Chinese news sites offered tips on what to do if you come across a stray leopard. Do not look them straight in the eye, an article said Whatever you do, do not be afraid, said another. If attacked, he added, consider it as a last resort by hitting your fist on the leopards throat. This is the only chance to save your life. Liu Yi contributed to research.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos