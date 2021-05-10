International
Easing the blockage could lead to an increase in variants, warns the Minister of Health
Reducing blocking restrictions could increase the number of Covid-19 cases and virus variants in the UK, a minister has warned.
Health Minister Nadine Dorries said the British should remain cautious as the third phase of the prime ministers’ roadmaps is reached later this month because the UK is still at the bottom of the pandemic.
From May 17, small groups of people will be allowed to meet inside their homes as well as in bars, cafes, restaurants and other businesses and some international leisure travel will resume. Boris Johnson is expected to announce that this phase of easing the blockade will continue as planned at a press conference this afternoon.
Mrs Dorries told the BBC BREAKFAST: The important thing is that we are all aware that as we go through each servitude step there may be an increase in variants or there may be an increase in the virus.
Our goal is to nail that virus to ensure we are never like a place in the position we were in last year again and get away from it carefully and safely.
But meeting the suggestion that people should be cuddled carefully when social distance restrictions relax for close friends and family next week, Ms Dorries said with a laugh that she did not believe such a thing was possible.
I do not think you can hug carefully. They were incredibly aware that everyone wants to get together, people want to hug each other, people want to have fun in their homes, she said. This is why we have a guide that people can follow.
The best way to prevent variants from ruining the UK’s progress in fighting Covid-19 is to help accelerate the global spread of vaccines, according to an Oxford University immunologist.
Tactically, the most important thing for us is to make sure that other parts of the world get vaccinated faster, the global vaccination situation is very sad at the moment and I think we need to put pressure on it to help it happen much more effectively, Professor I said John Bell Good morning Britain.
Because, after all, they were vulnerable, not because we have not vaccinated our population, but if more variants come ashore from across the sea, which they naturally when people start traveling would be potentially in trouble and that is why we have a real interest in making sure everyone else is vaccinated. This plus the humanitarian importance of making sure people do not die unnecessarily.
One-third of adults in the UK have now been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 and two-thirds have received their first stroke. But in India, for example, where variant B.1.617.2 recently named a variant of Public Health concern originating in England, less than one in ten adults have even received a single dose of the vaccine, official figures show .
Cases of B.1.617.2 in the UK doubled last week from 202 to 520, according to health officials, with the majority identified in northwest England mainly Bolton and London.
But foreign travel for leisure purposes will remain very limited from 17 May, with only 12 destinations on the UK’s green list of countries where travel is relatively unrestricted.
