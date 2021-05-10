Nottingham Ningbo University Students in China Win International Awards for Sustainable Design Works





NINGBO, China – (WIRE BUSINESS) – Home pregnancy test kits are usually made of plastic and their consumption contributes to a large amount of plastic waste each year. A graduate of the University of Nottingham Ningbo China (UNNC), Ruiheng Lan and a member of the academic staff, Dr Xu Sun proposed a solution to minimize the use of plastic in the production of pregnancy test kits. Their design, titled Eco Collector was awarded the iF Design Award for 2021. During market research, Ruiheng noted that conventional test kits use disposable plastic cups for urine collection and their packaging is mostly made of plastic. He also found that consumer concerns about traditional test equipment include the large size of the package and the steps needed to obtain a test result. The new design co-developed by Ruiheng and Dr Xu Sun uses recyclable and bio-degradable materials for the test package. The packaging can be divided into paper, which after folding can take the urine of the sample and throw it on the test paper, combining the functions of disposable plastic dots and cups. Their solution not only eliminates the use of disposable plastic cups for urine collection, but also structures the testing procedure and reduces the size of the package. Dr Sun said they initially received the design request from a local company in Ningbo and the new pregnancy test equipment will soon be on the market shelves. Ruiheng Lan is a Graduate in Product Design and Production (PDM) and Dr Xu Sun is an Associate Professor of Product Design and Production at UNNC. Under the supervision of Dr. Suns, many students have won international design awards with their work that speaks to the goals of sustainable development. This year, in addition to Ruiheng Lan, a PDM student, Yang Chen was awarded an iF Design Talent Award 2021 for its innovative solution to encourage the reuse and recycling of clothing. Named Rewind, its design enables second-hand clothing buyers to track the source of the purchase, connect with the previous owner, and further share the experience of wearing the item of clothing when resold. Concerned with harmful consumption and clothing production, Yang Chen hopes her model can provide stronger incentives for people to recycle used clothes instead of creating textile waste.

