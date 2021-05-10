The horrible fight with the machete between the two men leaves them covered in blood





To watch this video, please enable JavaScript and consider updating it to a web browser

supports HTML5 video Two men were injured after being filmed fighting with machetes on a residential street in Lancashire. In the clip, the men can be seen hitting each other with guns around 3.15pm Sunday in Morecambe. One of them is topless, while the other is wearing a hood. The two appeared to receive injuries in the brawl, with a man later delivering photos of deep gases to his arm and the side of his neck. Lancashire Police officials said two men, aged 31 and 26, have been arrested for assault in connection with the war. Sgt James Pinder, of Lancashire Police said: “Two men have been arrested by the police in connection with the incident but we know more people were in the area at the time of the offense and I would encourage witnesses to contact us. I understand this will have caused concerns in Morecambe, but incidents of this nature are rare and we want to ensure that patrol residents are increased in the area. Both men appeared to have war injuries (Photo: ViralPress)

Men left covered in blood (Photo: ViralPress) If you have any information that might help our questions or witness the incident, please come forward. The incident comes just hours after police were called to a gun battle in Corporation Park, Blackburn, around 11.30am. One man was found to have suffered head injuries, while another had stab wounds to the arm, chest and back. Both were taken to hospital. An investigation into what happened is underway, but no arrests have been made. Officers said the two men were attacked. Det Ch Insp Derry Crorken, from Blackburn Police, said: I understand that this must have been very scary and disturbing for many people who were in the park at the time and I want to assure residents that we are doing everything we can. possible to arrest those responsible. This is being treated as an isolated incident and patrols have been stepped up in the area. Police have not said the two chopper incidents are related. Get in touch with our news team by emailing us at [email protected] For more stories like this,check out our news site. Get your latest news you need to know, good stories, analysis and more







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos