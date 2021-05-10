July International Men’s Rugby 2023 World Cup Qualifiers

Connect with us

dateComPeTITIonmatchThe scene29-MayEuropean Rugby Championship play-off *Belgium against the NetherlandsJune 26thBritish and Irish Lions TourBritish and Irish Lions against JapanBT Murrayfield, EdinburghJune 26thRugby Europe Championship 2021 / RWC 2023 qualifierGeorgia v Belgium / NetherlandsJune 26thPre-qualification RWC 2023 – South AmericaBrazil v Paraguay03-JulyBritish and Irish Lions TourDHL Stormers v British and Irish LionsCape Town Stadium, Cape Town03-JulyInternational JulySouth Africa v Georgia03-JulyInternational JulyIreland vs. JapanAviva Stadiums, Dublin03-JulyInternational JulyWales v CanadaPrincipality Stadium, Cardiff03-JulyRugby Europe Championship 2021 / RWC 2023 qualifierSpain against RussiaEl Pantano Stadium, Villajoyosa03-JulyPre-qualification RWC 2023 – South AmericaChile against Colombia03-JulyAfrica Cup of Nations Rugby 2021 / RWC 2023 QualificationNamibia v Ivory Coast03-JulyAfrica Cup of Nations Rugby 2021 / RWC 2023 QualificationKenya to Senegal04-JulyInternational JulyEngland against USATwickenham Stadium, Twickenham07-JulyBritish and Irish Lions TourSA Invitation XV v British and Irish LionsNelson Mandela Bay Stadium, Port Elizabeth07-JulyInternational JulyAustralia v FranceSydney Cricket Ground, Sydney07-JulyAfrica Cup of Nations Rugby 2021 / RWC 2023 QualificationIvory Coast v Madagascar07-JulyAfrica Cup of Nations Rugby 2021 / RWC 2023 QualificationSenegal
ZambiaJuly 10British and Irish Lions TourCell C Sharks v British and Irish LionsJonsson Kings Park, DurbanJuly 10International JulyNew Zealand in FijiJuly 10International JulySouth Africa v GeorgiaJuly 10RWC 2023 Qualifier – Ocean 1, Phase 1Samoa v TongaJuly 10International JulyEngland v. CanadaTwickenham Stadium, TwickenhamJuly 10International JulyRomania v ScotlandArc de Triomphe National Stadium, BucharestJuly 10International JulyIreland vs. USAAviva Stadiums, DublinJuly 10International JulyWales v ArgentinaPrincipality Stadium, CardiffJuly 10Africa Cup of Nations Rugby 2021 / RWC 2023 QualificationWinner of Repechage RAC v TunisiaJuly 10Africa Cup of Nations Rugby 2021 / RWC 2023 QualificationUganda v GhanaJuly 11Africa Cup of Nations Rugby 2021 / RWC 2023 QualificationNamibia v MadagascarJuly 11Africa Cup of Nations Rugby 2021 / RWC 2023 QualificationZambia v KenyaJuly 11International JulyUruguay v Argentina XVCharra Stadium, MontevideoJuly 11RWC 2023 Qualifier – Americas 1 (S America, Match 1)Brazil / Paraguay v Chile / ColombiaCharra Stadium, MontevideoJuly 13International JulyAustralia v FranceAAMI Park, MelbourneJuly 14British and Irish Lions TourSouth Africa One vs. British and Irish LionsMbombela Stadium, MbombelaJuly 14Africa Cup of Nations Rugby 2021 / RWC 2023 QualificationGhana in AlgeriaJuly 14Africa Cup of Nations Rugby 2021 / RWC 2023 QualificationWinner of Repechage RAC v ZimbabweJuly 17British and Irish Lions TourVodacom Bulls v British and Irish LionsLoftus Versfeld, PretoriaJuly 17International JulyNew Zealand in FijiJuly 17International JulyAustralia v FranceSuncorp Stadium, BrisbaneJuly 17RWC 2023 Qualifier – Americas 1 (S America, Match 2)Uruguay v Brazil / ParaguayCharra Stadium, MontevideoJuly 17Qualifier RWC 2023 – Ocean 1, phase 2Tonga v SamoaJuly 17International JulyGeorgia v ScotlandJuly 17International JulyWales v ArgentinaPrincipality Stadium, CardiffJuly 17Rugby Europe Championship 2021 / RWC 2023 qualifierRussia v. PortugalNizhny Novgorod Stadium, Nizhny NovgorodJuly 18Rugby Africa / RWC 2023 Cup QualificationUganda in AlgeriaJuly 18Rugby Africa / RWC 2023 Cup QualificationTunisia v ZimbabweJuly 24British and Irish Lions TourSouth Africa v British and Irish LionsFNB National Stadium, SowetoJuly 24RWC 2023 Qualifier – Americas 1 (S America, Match 3)Uruguay v Chile / ColombiaCharra Stadium, MontevideoJuly 31British and Irish Lions TourSouth Africa v British and Irish LionsCape Town Stadium, Cape Town07-AugustBritish and Irish Lions TourSouth Africa v British and Irish LionsEmirates Airlines Park, Johannesburg

