July International Men’s Rugby 2023 World Cup Qualifiers



date ComPeTITIon match The scene 29-May European Rugby Championship play-off * Belgium against the Netherlands June 26th British and Irish Lions Tour British and Irish Lions against Japan BT Murrayfield, Edinburgh June 26th Rugby Europe Championship 2021 / RWC 2023 qualifier Georgia v Belgium / Netherlands June 26th Pre-qualification RWC 2023 – South America Brazil v Paraguay 03-July British and Irish Lions Tour DHL Stormers v British and Irish Lions Cape Town Stadium, Cape Town 03-July International July South Africa v Georgia 03-July International July Ireland vs. Japan Aviva Stadiums, Dublin 03-July International July Wales v Canada Principality Stadium, Cardiff 03-July Rugby Europe Championship 2021 / RWC 2023 qualifier Spain against Russia El Pantano Stadium, Villajoyosa 03-July Pre-qualification RWC 2023 – South America Chile against Colombia 03-July Africa Cup of Nations Rugby 2021 / RWC 2023 Qualification Namibia v Ivory Coast 03-July Africa Cup of Nations Rugby 2021 / RWC 2023 Qualification Kenya to Senegal 04-July International July England against USA Twickenham Stadium, Twickenham 07-July British and Irish Lions Tour SA Invitation XV v British and Irish Lions Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, Port Elizabeth 07-July International July Australia v France Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney 07-July Africa Cup of Nations Rugby 2021 / RWC 2023 Qualification Ivory Coast v Madagascar 07-July Africa Cup of Nations Rugby 2021 / RWC 2023 Qualification Senegal

Zambia July 10 British and Irish Lions Tour Cell C Sharks v British and Irish Lions Jonsson Kings Park, Durban July 10 International July New Zealand in Fiji July 10 International July South Africa v Georgia July 10 RWC 2023 Qualifier – Ocean 1, Phase 1 Samoa v Tonga July 10 International July England v. Canada Twickenham Stadium, Twickenham July 10 International July Romania v Scotland Arc de Triomphe National Stadium, Bucharest July 10 International July Ireland vs. USA Aviva Stadiums, Dublin July 10 International July Wales v Argentina Principality Stadium, Cardiff July 10 Africa Cup of Nations Rugby 2021 / RWC 2023 Qualification Winner of Repechage RAC v Tunisia July 10 Africa Cup of Nations Rugby 2021 / RWC 2023 Qualification Uganda v Ghana July 11 Africa Cup of Nations Rugby 2021 / RWC 2023 Qualification Namibia v Madagascar July 11 Africa Cup of Nations Rugby 2021 / RWC 2023 Qualification Zambia v Kenya July 11 International July Uruguay v Argentina XV Charra Stadium, Montevideo July 11 RWC 2023 Qualifier – Americas 1 (S America, Match 1) Brazil / Paraguay v Chile / Colombia Charra Stadium, Montevideo July 13 International July Australia v France AAMI Park, Melbourne July 14 British and Irish Lions Tour South Africa One vs. British and Irish Lions Mbombela Stadium, Mbombela July 14 Africa Cup of Nations Rugby 2021 / RWC 2023 Qualification Ghana in Algeria July 14 Africa Cup of Nations Rugby 2021 / RWC 2023 Qualification Winner of Repechage RAC v Zimbabwe July 17 British and Irish Lions Tour Vodacom Bulls v British and Irish Lions Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria July 17 International July New Zealand in Fiji July 17 International July Australia v France Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane July 17 RWC 2023 Qualifier – Americas 1 (S America, Match 2) Uruguay v Brazil / Paraguay Charra Stadium, Montevideo July 17 Qualifier RWC 2023 – Ocean 1, phase 2 Tonga v Samoa July 17 International July Georgia v Scotland July 17 International July Wales v Argentina Principality Stadium, Cardiff July 17 Rugby Europe Championship 2021 / RWC 2023 qualifier Russia v. Portugal Nizhny Novgorod Stadium, Nizhny Novgorod July 18 Rugby Africa / RWC 2023 Cup Qualification Uganda in Algeria July 18 Rugby Africa / RWC 2023 Cup Qualification Tunisia v Zimbabwe July 24 British and Irish Lions Tour South Africa v British and Irish Lions FNB National Stadium, Soweto July 24 RWC 2023 Qualifier – Americas 1 (S America, Match 3) Uruguay v Chile / Colombia Charra Stadium, Montevideo July 31 British and Irish Lions Tour South Africa v British and Irish Lions Cape Town Stadium, Cape Town 07-August British and Irish Lions Tour South Africa v British and Irish Lions Emirates Airlines Park, Johannesburg

