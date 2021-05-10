Former DGP Andhra Pradesh Prasada Rao crosses road in US | Visakhapatnam News







Rao complained of chest pain and wanted to be taken to hospital, but by the time the ambulance arrived, he was out of breath.

He was survived by his wife Sowmini and son Vikas. Dr. B. Prasada Rao IPS former DGP AP breathed its last in the US in the early hours today. He will be remembered for https://t.co/4Ro9uaIlVd – Swati Lakra (wSwatiLakra_IPS) 1620618569000 HYDERABAD: Former inseparable Andhra Pradesh police chief Dr B Prasada Rao died in the US on Monday, his family sources said. He was 66 years oldRao complained of chest pain and wanted to be taken to hospital, but by the time the ambulance arrived, he was out of breath.He was survived by his wife Sowmini and son Vikas. Andhra Pradesh Prime Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and his counterpart Telangana K Chandrasekhar Rao consoled the death of Prasada Rao.

Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed his grief over the death of Prasada Rao and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family members.

Chandrashekhar Rao also mourned the death of the former DGP.

He conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family members.

Prasada Rao served as Chief of Police from October 2013 to May 2014.

He was the last DGP of the inseparable Andhra Pradesh and had taken over when Rayalaseema and the coastal Andhra witnessed protests against the Center’s decision to carve out a separate Telangana state.

After the coup, he served as chief secretary, the country’s government, Andhra Pradesh.

He had served as police commissioner of Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam and as police overseer of Nizamabad, Karimnagar and Nalgonda districts.

Rao did MS. (Physics) from IIT (Madras) in 1977 and continued his interest in physics even after joining the Indian Police Service (IPS) in 1979.

An expert in physics, he was awarded a PhD for his research on ‘Particle Light-Wave Duality’ by Sri Krishnadevaraya University in 2014

After retirement, he worked as a visiting faculty i Andhra University, Visakhapatnam, JNTU, Kakinada and Hyderabad, Sri Krishnadevaraya University.

Hailing from the Guntur district of the coastal Andhra Pradesh, he had the reputation of being an officer who strictly adheres to the rule book.

He was also the author of a book ‘Word power to mind power’, a unique method of learning and memorizing English vocabulary by applying visualization and contextualization.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos