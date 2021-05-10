High quality learning at CIS





By Simon Camby, Director of School Evaluation and Development Services, CIS A particular aspect of the CIS membership experience that caught my attention when I thought about my new role in the CIS is the peer review model. I had my own experiences of evaluating CIS colleagues when I worked as Director of Group Education for a global group that included CIS member schools and I had respect for the model. When my new colleagues describe it, they explain that it is at the core of the CIS International Accreditation experience. Designed to provide a truly collaborative experience, where teams of teachers within member schools work with fellow volunteer assessors trained from schools around the world. Together, they lead, strengthen and shape international education. This is initiated through the Team Assessor online training program. Now, I am delighted to be part of the CIS global team and had a chance to explore how the training program works from within. The training program is specifically designed to support colleagues in CIS member schools to gain understanding, skills and knowledge to become team evaluators. Over the past five years, 920 members of our global community have undertaken this program and it consistently receives excellent feedback as part of the highly meaningful appreciation of professional learning. I recently joined a meeting with my colleague Chris Green, the CIS School Support and Evaluation Officer who directs the training, and a dedicated team of facilitators who worked on the April session. The meeting sparked two thoughts about: high quality learning; AND metacognition in learning. High quality learning After seeing this program and hearing the team of facilitators talking about content, I can see that the program is built around so many aspects that we know they do for a high quality learning experience, for example: Clear learning outcomes

High quality resources

Online sessions that promote discussions, questions and interactions

Well-structured learning tasks based on facilitated learning to activate knowledge and skills Metacognition in learning My second observation was sparked by seeing and hearing the interaction of the facilitators running this CIS training program. It should be noted that this group is led by Chris Green who is a natural facilitator, allowing voice and getting the best out of everyone. As a visitor, I believe I have seen ‘metacognition in action’ with this group of adults. First, there was a strong degree of self-reflection and self-evaluation with facilitators sharing their reflections and feedback on how the program progressed. In each case, this was considered a ‘valuable lesson’ that could be used to enhance the learning experience for all participants. The second aspect regarding self-regulation. In other words, making a difference because of self-reflection. To me, this is an often forgotten aspect of metacognition, i.e. ‘doing something different as a result of’. It was very good to witness a group of adult students who were ‘learning direction’. They were modeling what it means to be a student as part of a community and using their teaching with only one focus – to make a positive difference to the participants they are working with. Here is a screenshot of the main course page: My thanks to Chris Green, Cara MacAdam, Volunteer Engagement Manager and the excellent facilitators who take the time to share their learning with the participants in this course: April 2021 Facilitators: Richard Ulffers, Head of School, Boston International School, USA

Matthew Parr, Head of School, Nagoya International School, Japan

Paul Morris, Principal of Primary School, Stuttgart International School, Germany

Norm Dean, CIS School Support and Evaluation Officer, Australia Thanks also to our facilitators who support this program with other groups throughout the year: Deidre Fischer, Independent Consultant based in Australia

Chris FitzGerald, Managing Director, Panyathip International School, Laos

Steve Kotanen, Head of High School, Brussels International School

Martin Kneath, CIS School Support and Evaluation Officer, Thailand Do you work at a CIS accredited school?

Are you interested in becoming a CIS volunteer assessor? Learn more “Understanding and seeking the depth of what it means to be truly internationally thought of, knowing that the world is one with the determination to improve and learn from each other, is what I have experienced in team visits … I hope to continue to experience this learning and professional development … as I dive into school evaluation and improvement.”- Member of the evaluation team.

