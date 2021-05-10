The latest vaccine and world news





Public health authorities in India are continuing to fight a high number of new Covid-19 cases. Authorities reported another 366,161 cases of Covid-19 on Monday, the first time the daily figure has fallen below 400,000 since May 6, according to figures released by the Ministry of Health. However, Monday’s case numbers – which are reported on Sundays – are often lower than on weekdays because fewer people are tested. So far, 22,662,575, Covid-19 cases have been identified in India. At least 246,116 people have died. More than 3,000 Covid-19-related deaths have been reported in India every day since 28 April. Another 3,754 were reported Monday, authorities said. To date, 170,153,432 doses of vaccine have been administered in India. At least 35,759,005 people have received their second dose, meaning 2.75% of India’s 1.3 billion people have been fully vaccinated, according to a press release issued by the Ministry of Health on Sunday. Ventilators and oxygen support: 902,291 Covid-19 patients in India are on oxygen support and another 170,841 are on ventilator, Indian Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Saturday. He added that 488,861 patients from active load were in intensive care. Fencing in Jammu and Kashmir: The northernmost territory of the union of Jamia and Kashmir of India has imposed a police ban until May 17 in all its districts due to the increasing number of coronavirus cases there. The administration also put a 25-person cap on weddings starting Sunday. Jammu and Kashmir reported a total of 4,788 fresh cases Saturday night and 60 Covid-19-related deaths, according to the government daily bulletin. Blockages in Gujarat, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh: The Indian states of Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat have extended their blockades across the country as a massive increase in Covid-19 cases across India. Uttar Pradesh is home to about 200 million people and is the most populous state of India. Her government said in a statement Thursday that the blockade would continue until May 15. Only medical work, vaccinations, commercial activities that provide essential services will be allowed, read the statement. Gujarat has extended its blockade of 36 different cities until May 12. Only services that the government deems essential will be allowed to operate until then. Uttarakhand will go into jam on Tuesday for a week. The state vaccination machine will continue as planned and individuals will be “required to show proof of vaccination registration” to be able to travel. This is the first time during India’s second wave that Uttarakhand has imposed restrictions across the country. Previously, curbs were placed in districts with a large number of cases. Covid-19 infections in Uttarakhand have been on the rise since Kumbh Mela in April, a festival when Hindu pilgrims across the country gather along the banks of the Ganges River to make their prayers.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos