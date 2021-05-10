Dubai police arrest suspected drug lord in Liverpool Michael Paul Moogan





A person wanted by the UK National Crime Agency (NCA) for eight years for his alleged role in a massive international drug trafficking plot has been arrested in Dubai. ichael Paul Moogan (35) from Croxteth, Liverpool, was arrested on April 21 in a joint operation with Dubai Police, but was only reported yesterday. Moogan had been on the run since a raid on a café in Rotterdam suspected of being used as a front for meetings between drug traffickers and cartels. It was essential to a plot to bring hundreds of pounds of cocaine to the UK every week, according to the NCA. Working with the Dutch National Crime Team, the NCA became aware of the information linking Moogan and two other British men to Caf de Ketel. The cafe was not open to the public and could only be entered through a security system. NCA officers suspect Moogan and his associates were involved in plans to import drugs from Latin America to the EU At the time of the raid, only one of the men, Robert Hamilton (71) from Manchester, could be found. He was jailed for eight years in 2014 after pleading guilty to drug charges. The other man, Robert Gerard (57) from Liverpool, surrendered to the NCA after three years on the run claiming the pressure was excessive. He pleaded guilty to drug trafficking charges and was jailed in 2017 for 14 years. NCA officers ruled that Moogan was using multiple fake identities to avoid capture. Dubai police believe that after entering the UAE using a different identity, he tried to evade CCTV in an attempt to evade detectives. NCA Investigation Director Nikki Holland said the arrest is the result of years of investigation involving a number of law enforcement partners in the UK, Europe and the Middle East. We are extremely grateful to those partners for their help in ensuring that Moogan now faces justice and especially thank the Dubai Police for their efforts to find him. He will return to the UK for trial. “This case should serve as a warning to others on the run from the NCA we have a global reach, we never give up and they can never be easily calmed down.” Download the Sunday World app Now download the free app for all the latest World Sunday news, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sports. Available at Apples AND Android equipment







