The sea test is over for the hospital ship Global Mercy tidings

STOCKHOLM, May 10, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Stena RoRo is leading the project for the construction ofGlobal Mercy, the largest civilian hospital ship in the world. After several years of construction at the Tianjin Xingang shipyard in the north China, the final test, the official sea test, has now ended with good results. The shipyard will present the ship for delivery this summer and the ship will sail thereafter Antwerp IN Belgium on his first voyage, where several crew members will board and complete medical equipment. This will be followed by a visit to Rotterdam, and after that Global Mercy will be ready for his first major mission in West Africa.

Stena RoRo is building Global Mercy on behalf of the international charity Mercy Ships, which provides life-changing health care for people in some of the world’s poorest countries. The project started in 2013 and Stena RoRo is responsible for design, contracting and execution. The construction project is unique in its kind and sets large and specific requirements for both the model and the model, depending on the special needs brought by hospital operations. On board are operating theaters and hospital wards and everything needed for both patients and on-board staff, including schools and preschools for volunteer children. Sea proofSea proof, which Global Mercy once completed, means that the ship’s systems and functions such as engine performance and fuel consumption, navigation equipment and radio, maneuverability and safety systems have been tested for several days at sea.

“The purpose of an offshore test is to ensure that the ship’s systems are working properly during operation and that the requirements of the applicable specifications and standards have been met,” he says. By Westling, CEO Stena RoRo. “Hospital services to be provided atGlobal Mercy include increased demands for good ventilation and vibration minimization, for example. “It was also checked and it was approved at all points.”

Global project under Swedish management

Global Mercy is the result of a global collaborative project involving a number of subcontractors from around the world. Swedish Stena RoRo is leading the project and Finnish Deltamarin is doing design work. A French mediator, Barry Rogliano Salles, (BRS Group), helped prepare the contract and the ship is being built at the Tianjin Xingang shipyard in the north China. The ship, which is classified by Lloyd’s Register in United Kingdom, will sail under the Maltese flag and operate along the coast of Africa.

Stena RoRo has based the project on a concept for RoPax-class passenger and freight ships. The concept has been modified to a simple passenger ship design with hospital activities. Global Mercy there will be six operating rooms, 200 hospital beds, a laboratory, a patient clinic and a dental clinic. In total, it will be able to accommodate 950 people, of whom 641 are crew.

“For several years now, our team has been composed of up to 16 members, stationed at the Tianjin Xingang shipyard,” says the project leader and site manager Rikard Olsson, who has been in China with his family almost continuously since 2016. “The team has mixed nationalities and part of the job has been reconciling different cultures. An important task has been to ensure that the ship is built to specifications. For this shipyard, “This is the first time this type of ship has been built, which can be compared to a cruise ship. We have worked hard to meet the required standard and everything has gone very well. We are very pleased to cooperate with the shipyard.”

In addition to providing free medical and dental care, Mercy Ships contributes to building local healthcare infrastructure by training local healthcare staff. That is why Global Mercy is equipped with first-class training equipment, including virtual reality training equipment and other care simulations and methods for use in limited resource environments.

“TheGlobal Mercy is a special project of which we are proud to be a part of it. “Mercy Ships is doing a fantastic job and with the new ship, their ability to provide free medical care to many extremely vulnerable people will be more than double that.” By Westling, who in 2017 visited the sister ship Mercy of Africa when it was based on MADAGASCAR.

This summer Global Mercy will be delivered by the shipyard. The first trip will be to Antwerp IN Belgium where some crew members will board and the latest medical equipment will be installed, which will take several months. After that, two weeks will pass Rotterdam IN Netherlands, where celebrations will be held in the presentation of the ship to sponsors, potential volunteers and other stakeholders.

The big difference for many people

The first mission will be during 2022, when Global Mercy expected to call at Dakar IN Senegal. Then there will be more than six hundred volunteers on board from all over the world and from a variety of professional categories, who will make it all possible through their skills and time contributions.

More than 93 percent of the population in sub-Saharan Africa do not have access to safe surgical care *. Already very fragile medical care systems are in danger of being further degraded by the corona pandemic, and the need for basic but vital care is greater than ever in many poor countries. Global Mercy will make a big difference for many people in the south and west Africa.

* According to the Lancet 2030 Global Surgery Report

circle Global Mercy:

Length: 174 meters

Width: 28.6 meters

Drafts: 6.15 meters

Gross weight: 37,000 tons

Dead weight: 4,500 tons

Total area: 30,000 square meters

Since 1977, Stena RoRo has led the development of new RoRo marine, cargo and passenger concepts. We specialize in custom built vessels as well as standardized RoRo and RoPax vessels. The company leases about fifteen vessels to operators worldwide, both to other Stena companies and to third parties. Stena RoRo specializes above all in the application of its technical expertise in the design and production of new vessels and the conversion of existing vessels to the delivery of customized transport solutions to its customers. We call this “Stability”. Since 2013, we have been responsible for designing and completing the new Mercy Ships hospital ship Global Mercy the largest civilian hospital ship in the world.

About Ships of Mercy

Through its inpatient vessels, Mercy Ships provides high quality free healthcare, healthcare capacity building and sustainable development for those with fewer resources. Mercy Ships was founded by Don and Deyon Stephens in 1978 and has since operated in more than 55 developing countries, contributing to care and development worth more than 17 billion kroner and treating more than 2.8 million people. Ship crews consist of approximately 1,200 volunteers each year from more than 60 countries. They are surgeons, dentists, nurses, nursing educators, teachers, cooks, sailors, engineers and agricultural experts who work voluntarily on their own time and skills. With offices in 16 countries and an African hub, Mercy Ships strives to make a difference for individuals and help nations.www.mercyships.se

