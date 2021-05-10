Vancouver Airport Murder and Vaccine Booster: On May 10 News

In the News is a collection of stories from The Canadian Press created to start your day. Here is what is on our editors’ radar for the May 10 morning … What we are looking at in Canada …

What we are looking at in Canada …

VANKUVER – Police say The shooting death of a 28-year-old man outside the departure terminal at Vancouver International Airport is believed to be linked to the ongoing gang conflict that has gripped the lower part of British Columbia.

The victim was shot on Sunday afternoon while the airport was in full swing.

Sergeant Frank Young from the Integrated Murder Investigation Team said the victim is known to police and the shooting should be stopped.

“I think we are all tired of seeing the violence going on in our streets,” Young told a news conference Sunday.

An SUV with at least two people inside was seen leaving the scene. Richmond RCMP Chief Supt. Will Ng said that a little later one of their officers was caught with the suspect vehicle.

Someone from the vehicle fired a gun while moving on a busy road, hitting the police crossroads. The officer returned fire and stopped the pursuit, Ng said.

Shortly afterwards, fire crews in Surrey were called to take part in a vehicle fire in a back alley, about 28 miles from the airport. Several targeted shots have ended in vehicle-like fires.

—

OTTAWA – Canada is scheduled to receive two million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech shots this week as provinces begin to expand their vaccine eligibility.

The new doses are the title of what should be a relatively quiet week of vaccine deliveries as Moderna delivered a million doses ahead of schedule last week.

The next upload of Moderna photos is not expected until next week.

The federal government has not said when Canada will receive more doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine or Johnson & Johnson.

The arrival of more photos at Pfizer-BioNTech comes as British Columbia, Ontario and other provinces are set to expand the list of people qualified for vaccines this week.

This has been made possible in part by the continued distribution of those Pfizer-BioNTech shots, with two million shots expected each week until June, when they will start sending 2.4 million a week.

—

New York The pipeline carrying gasoline and other fuel from Texas to the Northeast is continuing.

The Biden administration says an all-over-deck effort is underway to resume operations and avoid outages due to the cyber attack that led to the closure.

As part of this effort, the Department of Transportation is facilitating regulations on the transportation of petroleum products on highways.

Experts say gasoline prices are unlikely to be affected if the pipeline returns to normal in the coming days.

People close to the extortion investigation are pointing to a criminal gang known as DarkSide as guilty.

—

JERUSALEM – Israeli police clashed with Palestinian protesters at a Jerusalem shrine on Monday, the latest in a series of confrontations that are pushing the disputed city on the brink of an explosion.

Palestinian doctors said at least 180 Palestinians were injured in the violence at the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex, including 80 who were hospitalized.

Amateur video footage posted on social media showed police firing tear gas and stun grenades, some of them descending inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque, Islam’s third holiest site. Police said protesters threw stones to officers and on a road adjacent to the west wall, where thousands of Israeli Jews were gathered to pray.

In a statement, police claimed the extremists were behind the violence and said they would not allow the extremists to harm public safety.

The recent clashes in the holy complex came after days of rising tensions between Palestinians and Israeli authorities in the Old City of Jerusalem, the emotional zero of the conflict.

Hundreds of Palestinians and about two dozen police officers have been injured in recent days.

—

BRUSSELS – European Union foreign ministers debated ways today to maintain support for the government surrounded by Afghans following a brutal weekend attack on a girls’ school underlined deep concern that violence would spread as US-led troops leave. from the country.

With foreign troops leaving just months away, European governments are still trying to figure out what kind of diplomatic presence they will maintain in Afghanistan and who will provide security for them.

They are particularly willing to be perceived as leaving the country.

Just hours after the Taliban announced a ceasefire later this week, a bus in the southern province of Zabul hit a roadside mine on Monday, killing 11 people. At least 24 others on the bus were injured, the Interior Ministry said.

On Saturday, a bomb attack on a girls’ school killed up to 60 people, most of them students aged 11-15.

In the wake of the horrific attacks of recent days, it is far more important for the EU to make it very clear that Afghanistan and the Afghan government can continue to rely on European support, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas told reporters in Brussels.

—

HALIFAX – A United Nations Committee on Racial Discrimination is urging the federal government to respond to allegations that it committed racist acts in its treatment of Mi’kmaq lobster fishermen in Nova Scotia.

The April 30 notice letter from the Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination urges Leslie Norton, Canada’s permanent representative to the UN, to respond to the Sipekne’katik First Nation’s allegations by July 14.

The First Nation has argued that it has the right to fish for a “moderate living” when and where it wishes, based on a ruling by the country’s Supreme Court.

The court later clarified that decision to say Ottawa could regulate the treaty right for safekeeping and other purposes.

Members of the Sipekne’katik gang clashed violently with non-locals last fall, resulting in the destruction of a pound of lobster and the burning of a gang member’s van as the First Nation conducted a federally regulated fishing season in Nova Southwest Scotia.

The federal minister has repeatedly noted that the principle of closed seasons exists for conservation purposes, and has said that her department will negotiate the distribution of trade licenses, which occur within existing seasons, tailored to the needs of each First Nation.

—

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on May 10, 2021

Canadian Press