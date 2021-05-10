International non-profit organization celebrates 113 Mother’s Day | tidings

GRAFTON The sanctuary of Andrews Methodist Episcopal Church remained empty on Mother’s Day.
On the 113th Mother’s Day, in the church where the feast was first established, the sanctuary is empty. Stained glass windows drain over the empty pillars as a man sits and plays the massive organ of the tube.
“Four hundred and some people took part in the first [Mother’s Day] service here in 1908, “said Larry Richman, treasurer of the board of trustees for Mother’s Day. Grafton was once a big city, people went to church and everyone came. “Never have so many people here now.”
Richman, along with Marvin Gelhausen, opened the doors of Andrews Episcopal Methodist Church to an open house instead of the usual personal service, for Mother’s Day, organized by the nonprofit organization International Mother’s Day.
“Mother’s Day is a holiday that joins several other holidays that have become international,” said Gelhausen, chairman of the board of trustees. “It has spread and taken root all over the world and that brings a lot of importance.”
Normally, the church would open its doors and welcome anyone and everyone to celebrate and unite along with a Sunday church service centered around thanking mothers for everything they do.
Due to the limitations of COVID-19 and the care of indoor gatherings, the 112th and 113th Mother’s Day services in Grafton were held virtually and then posted online for viewing.
“We decided to just make this house open in the afternoon when you would not have such a large group gathered right inside,” Gelhausen said. “We continued, again, an online survey and I think it’s even better than last year.”
Small groups of two or three guests entered in the afternoon to enjoy the historic Mother’s Day exhibits and to take the pastoral sanctuary upstairs.
The walls of the sanctuary are lined with stained glass windows 14 feet long and among them are large 11-foot-tall paintings made by a local painter who was a member of the Andrews Church congregation throughout the 1900s.
“When this church opened in 1873 it was the largest church building in West Virginia,” Richman said.
Next year, once the restrictions are lifted, Mother’s Day organizers hope to once again maintain their respect in person, though Gelhausen hopes they will continue to maintain an online presence also to keep Mother’s birthday in their minds. everyone.
“I think in the future we will look to be hybrid,” Gelhausen said. “We have an interest in coming back personally, but the advantages it brings to the internet is such a good mechanism for promoting the work being done here.”
The idea for Mother’s Day came from a prayer Anna Anna Jarvis ’s mother would read to her during Sunday school, calling someone, somewhere, somewhere to create a special day for mothers.
Jarvis’s mother died in 1905 and she was determined to fulfill her mother’s wish. On the second Sunday in May 1907, Jarvis organized a memorial service for her mother at Andrews Methodist Episcopal Church. The following year, in 1908, the church held the official celebration of Mother’s Day.
By 1914, the idea of the holiday had grown in the US and that year, President Woodrow Wilson signed a bill to make Mother’s Day a national holiday.
Anyone interested in watching the 113th celebration of Mother’s Day at Andrews Methodist Episcopal Church can do so on the official website of Mother’s Day Sanctuary, www.internationalmothersdayshrine.org.
