Royals’ White Sox cleanup proves world series still underway – NBC Chicago





Ever since Luis Robert crashed with a tense hip flexor, we’ve heard the White Sox talk a lot about how their expectations in the World Series have not changed. But really, the words never carried much weight. What is a team that spent an entire off-season and spring camp riding itself as the best baseball team it is supposed to say after losing two of the most important strikers in the lineup?

Certainly not. They will increase their depth and highlight their highly reputable staff, and claim that their ultimate goal is the same. But after Sunday’s 9-3 victory and a perfect clean-up of the Kansas City Royals, the notion that a titles still in play feels much less empty. The White Sox, who run AL Central from a match, have dealt with more difficulty through 32 games than most teams will do in a season, and there are check marks in the loss column to indicate it. Momentum has been a problem for this team, as with every convincing step, a setback followed the example. But the White Sox reached full speed in Kansas City over the weekend, and you start to realize that if the first month of the season the team was on the worst squad, it would be for a damn one year. In the wake of what could be the best four-way match any starting lineup any season will have this season, Lucas Giolito took the mound for the series final at Kauffman Stadium. He gave up two kicks in the first start, and seemed like a valuable start to another bad start for Giolito. It turns out that it would be the only route that could be allowed in five working periods. He certainly did not have his best things on Sunday, and gave up two more kicks and two walks before Evan Marshall, who gave up a homerun in his last appearance, replaced him early in the season. six. After walking two bathers, Codi Heuer entered the game and walked a third straight, which led to a run in the field selection. In the seventh, Heuer gave up a trio and a sacrificial flight before Aaron Bummer was called in to end the weaving. Bummer and then Jos Ruiz each went one, two, three to sign the deal. It was not the most graceful appearance of the bulls, but there was clearly room for error thanks to another attacking knockout. Standout included Jos Abreu, who drove in three runs in a singles and doubles, and Yermn Mercedes, who went 2-for-5 with three RBIs in a trio I know, right? and a double. Mercedes talked about breaking his last trunk after the game. “When you work hard, you see the results,” he told reporters. I just want to see good results. Today was good. Two base kicks, doubles, triples, some RBI. “Just work on it and keep doing it.” There were other bright spots in the game, like the extraordinary defense of Yoan Moncadas and Danny Mendicks successful on the right field. The destruction of the Royals underscored the White Sox’s most dangerous weapon: If the offense is not there, elevation can win you games; and if pitching is not there, violation can win you games. A team like him is hard to beat. There has been a lot of noise around this club over the last month, and the week in particular, and through it all, they have stayed united, allowing nothing but their performance on the pitch to define them. Weve got tremendous heart, tremendous spirit, said White Sox manager Tony La Russa after the match. Like today, they scored in the first and we saw Lucas struggling from that thing, and they got out there and got a great in-bat bunch. I repeat: A team like that is hard to beat.

