Taiwan in quarantine for pilots of largest airline amid COVID-19 blast





Photo Photo: China Airlines Taiwan passenger planes at Taipei Songshan Airport in Taipei, Taiwan, June 8, 2020. REUTERS / Ann Wang TAIPEI (Reuters) – Taiwan will quarantine all pilots for its largest carrier China Airlines Ltd for 14 days as it tries to stop the COVID-19 explosion, the health minister said on Monday, affecting a lifeline for the economy. dependent on the trade of the islands. Taiwan has generally kept the pandemic under control due to early prevention with sporadic domestic cases, but since last month it has been dealing with an explosion linked to China Airlines pilots and an airport hotel where many of the tire. There have been 35 confirmed infections so far in the outbreak. Health Minister Chen Shih-chung told reporters that the only way to break the transmission chain on the carrier is to quarantine all China Airlines pilots currently in Taiwan and anyone returning. This will have a huge impact on China Airlines, on its passenger and freight flights, and on the crew, as well. But for the safety of the whole community we can not but make this decision, he said. Pilots will only be allowed to quarantine after being tested negative, Chen said. China Airlines, a major cargo carrier, said it would divide quarantine pilots into groups and try as much as possible to maintain flight operations; it is not a total argument. China Airlines will have priority on cargo flights, but there will be interruptions even when they all go to ensure they can still fly, he said. The short-term reduction in Taiwan’s import and export capacity will affect the time of delivery of goods, China Airlines said, without giving details. Taiwanese health authorities believe some of the pilots became infected overseas, then spread the infection when they returned to Taiwan, and that others may have been infected by pilots from other airlines staying at the same hotel. Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Edited by Lincoln Feast and Tom Hogue

