South Africa warns of ‘apartheid vaccine’ if rich countries shoot





JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Monday that if rich nations were to strike COVID-19 shots while millions in poor countries were dying waiting for them it would be the apartheid vaccine. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa receives vaccination against Johnson & Johnson coronavirus (COVID-19) at Khayelitsha Hospital near Cape Town, South Africa, February 17, 2021. Gianluigi Guercia / Swimming pool via REUTERS // Photo File / Photo File South Africa and India are pushing for the waiver of certain intellectual property (IP) rights to vaccines and medicines at the World Trade Organization. US President Joe Biden backed the proposal last week, though it may still take months to reach an agreement. Ramaphosa called on South Africans to support the waiver in a weekly newspaper, saying vaccines should be a global public good. It is about affirming our commitment to advancing equality and human rights, not just in our country but around the world, he wrote. A situation in which the populations of advanced and rich countries are safely inoculated while millions in poor countries die in a row would be tantamount to apartheid vaccines. Sub-Saharan Africa has administered fewer vaccines relative to its population in each region, with approximately 8 doses per 1,000 people versus doses per 1,000 people globally, according to the World Health Organization. Ramaphosa recalled that twenty years ago South Africa faced major pharmacies for trying to import and produce affordable generic antiretroviral drugs to treat people with HIV / AIDS. Years later, the world is in the clutches of another deadly pandemic in the form of COVID-19. And once again, South Africa is waging a war that tests global solidarity, he said. Ramaphosa said South Africa was one of five countries on the African continent capable of producing vaccines and that there was a need to build new capacity. South Africa has ordered enough COVID-19 vaccines for 46 million of its 60 million people through bilateral agreements with Johnson & Johnson (J&J) and Pfizer. J&J photos will be taken locally by Aspen Pharmacare. Reporting by Alexander Winning; Edited by Andrew Cawthorne

