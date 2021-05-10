Victoria State of Australia Reveals Screen Transformation Strategy





The Australian state of Victoria has set out a four-year plan to take advantage of the post-COVID country boom in film and television production and give the region a sustainable, long-term future as an entertainment hub. The announcement was made by State Secretary for Creative Industries Danny Pearson. He also published Vicsreen, a strategic document he said was the state’s first for the entertainment industry in more than a decade. It provides $ 121 million ($ 95 million) in new funding from the 2021–22 state budget and will direct the record government’s $ 192 million ($ 151 million) investment to transform the Victoria display industry over the next four years. next. “The strategy is set to support more than 40,000 jobs and inject more than $ 1.2 billion ($ 945 million) back into the Victorian economy. “As well as growing on-screen jobs, it will strengthen on-screen businesses, foster home-grown talent and bring more local content to screens around the world,” Pearson said. Proposed concrete measures include: a new screen production fund for Victoria companies; expanding the Victoria Screen display system to encourage state use for production and post-production; reconstruction of the state children’s entertainment sector; establishing a creators’ laboratory to accelerate the premium development of drama; skills development programs, especially in VFX, games and animations; and a new international award for the Melbourne International Film Festival. The Vicscreen strategy will be implemented by “a re-branded and expanded Film Victoria will direct the role in collaboration with Docklands Studios Melbourne, the newly opened Australian Center for Motion Picture Museum (ACMI) and Creative Victoria”. It will be based on the recent success of local productions such as ‘The Dry’, the $ 46 million ($ 36.2 million) expansion at Docklands Studios Melbourne with a sixth sound stage and $ 40 million ($ 31.5 million). million dollars) ACMI transformation, “said the Vicscreen strategy document. The state has been home to numerous in-house products such as Netflix’s Clickbait. It was announced last week that Melbourne would stay for Los Angeles and be the production site for NBCUniversal’s dramatic tire series “La Brea.”







