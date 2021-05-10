One person was shot dead outside Vancouver airport, suspected to be at large

In what may be the most brazen shooting so far in the latest spate of Vancouver Metro gun violence, a 28-year-old was shot dead near the international departure terminal at Vancouver International Airport on Sunday.

Police temporarily closed many important roads inside and outside Richmond as they responded to gunshots, and the Richmond RCMP says the suspects opened fire as they fled the scene.

















Richmond RCMP chief inspector Will Ng said one of his officers was shot by someone in the suspect’s vehicle near Sea Island Way and No. 1 road. 3.

He said the officer was not injured and did not open fire. Instead, he ended his pursuit in the interest of public safety.

A bullet allegedly fired from the suspect’s vehicle shattered the windshield of a Ricmond RCMP cruiser.

At least two people are believed to have been in the suspect’s vehicle and remain at large.

Sergeant Frank Young with the Integrated Murder Investigation Team says the victim is known to police and the attack is believed to be part of the ongoing gang conflict around the Lower Continent.

Read more: Deadliest gun violence as ‘targeted’ shooting leaves 19-year-old dead in Burnaby

“I think we are all tired of the violence that is happening on our streets. There comes a time when there are simply no other words. ‘Please do the right thing’, ‘please do not kill each other’, ‘stop the violence’ is apparently falling on deaf ears, “Sgt. Said Yang.

“It’s time to get to work, to find these people, to put them in jail,” he added.

A witness who asked not to be identified for fear of their safety said they saw several people dressed in black outside the departure terminal, two of whom fired more than a dozen shots.

Heard from colleagues about the shooting at YVR. Keep everyone safe! (Photo by colleagues) pic.twitter.com/emCbuc5Psy – MJ (@jhaneinsane) May 9, 2021

Global News observed a white Mercedes with the door still open behind the police bar at the departure terminal and an area on the sidewalk was covered by a blue tent.

Sgt IHIT Frank Young says this burnt vehicle in Surrey is linked to the shooting at Vancouver International Airport.

Shane MacKichan



A lighted vehicle was parked at Block 9700 of Princess Drive in Surrey around 3:30 p.m., and Yang confirmed he was linked to the attack at the airport.

Read more: Murder victim’s widow calls for more action to end Vancouver Metro gang crime

TransLink said Canada Line service at the three stops on Sea Island had been temporarily suspended but has since resumed.

In a brief statement on Twitter, the YVR said the airport remained “open and safe with limited access”.

UPDATE ON THE INCIDENT OF TP POLICE: We can confirm that the situation is contained in the YVR. The airport is open and safe. Flights are operating. We will release more information when they become available. Check with your airline about your flight status before leaving for YVR. – Vancouver International Airport (YVR) (@yvrairport) May 9, 2021

Lower Mainland has been the scene of numerous targeted, gang-related shootings in recent weeks.

In the last two weeks alone there have been at least six shots, five of them fatal.

















