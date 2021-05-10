International
One person was shot dead outside Vancouver airport, suspected to be at large
In what may be the most brazen shooting so far in the latest spate of Vancouver Metro gun violence, a 28-year-old was shot dead near the international departure terminal at Vancouver International Airport on Sunday.
Police temporarily closed many important roads inside and outside Richmond as they responded to gunshots, and the Richmond RCMP says the suspects opened fire as they fled the scene.
The main police response after the shooting at Vancouver International Airport
Richmond RCMP chief inspector Will Ng said one of his officers was shot by someone in the suspect’s vehicle near Sea Island Way and No. 1 road. 3.
He said the officer was not injured and did not open fire. Instead, he ended his pursuit in the interest of public safety.
At least two people are believed to have been in the suspect’s vehicle and remain at large.
Sergeant Frank Young with the Integrated Murder Investigation Team says the victim is known to police and the attack is believed to be part of the ongoing gang conflict around the Lower Continent.
“I think we are all tired of the violence that is happening on our streets. There comes a time when there are simply no other words. ‘Please do the right thing’, ‘please do not kill each other’, ‘stop the violence’ is apparently falling on deaf ears, “Sgt. Said Yang.
“It’s time to get to work, to find these people, to put them in jail,” he added.
A witness who asked not to be identified for fear of their safety said they saw several people dressed in black outside the departure terminal, two of whom fired more than a dozen shots.
Global News observed a white Mercedes with the door still open behind the police bar at the departure terminal and an area on the sidewalk was covered by a blue tent.
A lighted vehicle was parked at Block 9700 of Princess Drive in Surrey around 3:30 p.m., and Yang confirmed he was linked to the attack at the airport.
TransLink said Canada Line service at the three stops on Sea Island had been temporarily suspended but has since resumed.
In a brief statement on Twitter, the YVR said the airport remained “open and safe with limited access”.
Lower Mainland has been the scene of numerous targeted, gang-related shootings in recent weeks.
In the last two weeks alone there have been at least six shots, five of them fatal.
A man died after Saturday night shooting in Burnaby
