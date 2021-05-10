Mental Health Awareness Week 2021: Products that are kind to your mind

It is no secret that last year had an impact on our mental health.

Being separated from loved ones, celebrating important points, practicing home schooling with homework and the risk of debauchery have all been contributing factors. And relieving the blockage can also be disturbing, potentially causing a psychological condition known as re-entry anxiety.

Marc Hexster, consulting psychologist at Summit Clinic north London, he said earlier The Independent it is the fear of the unknown and the loss of this period of security created by the forced blockage in our homes.

Lockdown has created an artificial sense of security for the world. We have been protected from the virus and perhaps also protected from complex family circumstances, family conflicts and other external issues.

Dr Lucy Atcheson, a counseling psychologist, points out that one of the main problems with the way we are currently living is that we lose the microphones used to be specified during our day, without even necessarily understanding it.

She told him before The Independent: You are on your way to work, you can go out to your favorite cafe or greet someone on the street. There are little little things throughout our day that help to lift us up often without us even realizing it. When you are alone at home, this does not happen and the cumulative effect of this is massive.

Because of the detrimental impact that the coronavirus pandemic has had on people’s mental health, they were celebrating Mental Health Awareness Week from May 10 to 16 by sharing some of the products we found to be comforting to us.

This year’s theme is nature and the environment, which was chosen because of the importance of nature during the blockade, especially because going out for a walk became a coping strategy for many.

The organization noted that even small contacts with nature can reduce feelings of social isolation and be effective in protecting our mental health and preventing anxiety.

Ahead we have collected some of the things we have used to look at our mental well-being over the past year from sleep apps to help you get a good night’s rest to uplifting novels to read in the hope that they offer you some help small.

Perfect running shoes

In addition to maintaining your physical health, exercise can also help your mental well-being.

Stephen Buckley, Chief Information Officer at Mind, said before The Independent in our guide to managing your mental health while blocking that: Our physical health and our health are interrelated, so try to create a routine that includes some physical exercise.

If you are looking to run as a new form of exercise, our guide to how to start running is ideal for beginners and has a wealth of resources and tools at your disposal to help you meet your fitness goals.

The only thing you really need is a pair of jogging shoes. We found the fresh foam of New Balance 1080v10 (135, Newbalance.co.uk) to be a strong favor for both men and women jogging shoes they were loved by our writers for being easy and extremely comfortable during long runs.

Just because a shoe is more expensive does not mean it is better for your feet (New equilibrium)

The upper part was praised for keeping the foot in place, protecting and securing the heel and Achilles.

If you like cycling, read our beginner’s guide here another great activity that will encourage you to go out in nature.

Something that makes it easier for you to sleep

With increasing stress and anxiety often comes fatigue as well as the difficulty of resting a good night.

If you struggle to get away, a sleeping tea can be a godsend. In the summary of the best sleeping teas, the infusion tin of chamomile and bee pollen of Fortnum and Mason (8.95, Fortnumandmason.com) was our favorite, with our writer praising it for being one of the most delicious teas they would try.

< style="display:block;padding-top:75%"/> (Fortnum & Mason)

There is a subtle sweetness from bee pollen, licorice root and Fortnums honey itself, however, the dominant ingredient is chamomile to aid sleep and digestion, our writer noted. Reusable tin is so beautiful that it would also make a nice gift for insomnia in your life, she added.

A sleep app can help you get into a zen mental state before bed, using sounds and meditation techniques to help you get out and wake up gently.

The best we found in our sleep app review was Headspace (free, Apple.com) with our writer appreciating the fact that she expects a range of tools to help you retreat before hitting the hay.

< style="display:block;padding-top:75%"/> (Main space)

The free version gives you access to a series of bedtime stories, which gradually gather the noisiest parts of your brain by talking in soothing tones about various soothing scenarios, such as getting an island car or exploring an antique shop in a rainy night. It can be a good solution if you find it difficult to prepare for a good night’s rest.

A journal to follow your thoughts

According to the clinical psychologist and author of Imposing cure (9.22, Amazon.co.uk) Dr Jessamy Hibberd, using a journal can help manage your emotions during stressful times.

Getting it out of your head and on the cheeks can really make a difference and help your feeling process, she says. This 18-month weekly notebook (18.99, Moleskine.com) is small enough for a back pocket, but is thick and compact.

< style="display:block;padding-top:75%"/> (Moleskine)

There is a week on the left and a regular page on the right, which makes this convenient for anyone who wants to do more with his diary than to mark appointments or birthdays.

Dr. Hibberd says something as simple as practicing gratitude can help you not get caught up in what makes you unhappy and encourage you to see the bigger picture. They can be simple things, such as a sunny day, a hot tea mug, being outdoors or a delicious meal.

Keep a journal of all your feelings, many people have reported an emotion capture as they are less busy and have more time to think. Getting it out of your head and on your cheeks can really make a difference and help the feeling process, she explains.

Fiction and non-fiction must read

If you find that you have a little extra time on hand, why not spend it immersed in an uplifting novel from our IndyBest favorites list.

For a little escape, much needed, try Years of Light by Elizabeth Jane Howard (8.16, Amazon.co.uk) to raise your soul.

< style="display:block;padding-top:75%"/>

It is the first book in the classic series of authors, Chronicles of Cazalet. The story begins in the summer of 1937, when three generations of the Cazalet family gather at the family home in the heart of Sussex village.

Despite the idyllic setting, brothers and sisters Hugh, Edward, Rupert and Rachel have each experienced heartache. Hugh is haunted by the devastation of World War I, Edward is trying to hide his latest infidelity, Rupert seems unable to satisfy his demanding wife and Rachel risks losing her only chance for happiness due to of her unwavering loyalty to the rest of the family.

If you prefer non-fiction, then Nothing like normal: What my mental illness has taught me about mental health by Bryony Gordon (11.58, Amazon.co.uk) came out on top in our guide to the best self care books.

Journalist Bryony Gordon is known for her honesty and sincerity when it comes to discussing mental health. In the book, she shares what she has learned about sleep, addiction, anxiety, medication, self-image, setting boundaries, therapy, and learned behavior, our writer noted.

< style="display:block;padding-top:75%"/> (Title)

She also recognizes the importance of walking and talking, something many of us have appreciated in recent months.

CBD products to help you relax

CBD is said to encourage relaxation and bring about a general feeling of calm. Center for Medical Cannabis reports that the CBD market is currently one of the fastest growing welfare categories in the UK.

At the top of our guide to the best CBD beauty products to help you relax was turmeric balm with sweet rose and lemon, CBD (36, Sweetpinkcbd.co.uk), which is a useful multi-tasker that is loaded with powerful anti-inflammatory and deeply nourishing ingredients beloved for the skin.

< style="display:block;padding-top:75%"/> (Sweet Pink)

It has an unmistakable aroma of fresh turmeric root, with a hint of lemon, and there are no closed chemicals, trapped here, for which your skin will thank you. Can be used as a moisturizer on acne in the middle; as a lip balm for chapped lips; a foot treatment for sore fat; a body balm for dry and itchy skin; and even as an intensive overnight head treatment.

With each use, our writer was dismissed from the results, warning him of it as a true desert island product. Moreover, for eco-consciousness, 100 percent without plastic.

If you are looking to relax at the end of the day, soaking in super strong CBD bath salts is a great solution and Apothem Detach CBD Bath Salts (65, Apothemlabs.com) amazed our tester.

< style="display:block;padding-top:75%"/> (Apotema)

Our tired muscles simply rejoiced as they were wrapped in the soothing and restorative blend of CBD, arnica, magnesium and epsom salts, complemented by a mind-cleansing scent of rosemary and eucalyptus, she appreciated. And the sleep that followed was happy. This is definitely one to save for a luxurious sleeping routine, she added.

If you need mental health support, you can contact the charity Mind by calling the helpline 0300 123 3393, emails [email protected] or by sending messages to 86463. The helpline is open Monday through Friday (excluding bank holidays), from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

