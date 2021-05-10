A dedicated public order unit for Dublin must be returned urgently following a spate of high-profile incidents in the city.

Arda investigations are ongoing in a number of crimes involving youth gangs in northern Dublin in the last two months.

In April, a teenage girl suffered injuries after falling from a Dart platform and down a stationary train at the Howth intersection.

A regional public order unit covering the entire city was launched at the start of the pandemic but crashed last August.

There are now three public order units working full time on weekends to cover the six guard divisions in Dublin.

The chairman of the Joint Police Committee in Dublin Cities (JPC) has now called for the dedicated unit to return on the eve of recent serious incidents.

Fianna Phil councilor Daith de Riste said local areas need to be safe to be enjoyed by communities as restrictions begin to ease across the country.

As the city opens from the pandemic, we must ensure that there is an appropriate police response to deal with public order incidents in Dublin.

The Dublin Regional Unit needs to be restored and a plan put in place urgently. I will increase this with the management of the guard at the next meeting of the PPCs, said Mr. De Riste for Independent.ie.

Guard management should also look at the resurgence of Operation Irene for the summer which proactively aims at public drinking, public disorder and antisocial behavior in public places.

The pandemic restored the importance of our local environment to each of us. These places should be safe for communities to continue to enjoy, the city councilor added.

Last year it was reported that the unit dedicated to all of Dublin was crashing due to the easing of Covid-19 restrictions with the country returning to normal.

A total of 120 guards were attached to the full-time unit and were tasked with patrolling key firing point areas around the city.

Investigations are ongoing in connection with the incident at Howth Junction Dart station on April 1 during which a young man got on the train tracks.

The matter is being investigated as an attack and the injured girl was lucky to have suffered only minor injuries.

CCTV footage showed her running onto a train and, while passing a group of young people, crashed onto the runway.

A number of suspects have been identified as part of the guard investigation but no arrests have yet been made.

There have been other group attacks in the Malahide area in recent weeks which were filmed and widely shared on social media.

Concerns have previously been raised about large youth gangs involved in robberies and attacks in other parts of the city.

Separate guard investigations were launched into a major theft along the Grand Canal area over the past year, as well as a violent gang attack on a 15-year-old boy.

A special police plan has also been unveiled in the northern inner city following a number of high-profile crimes in the area in recent months.