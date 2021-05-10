Strong winds leave tourists stranded on the damaged glass bridge in China





(CNN) Extreme weather is being blamed on a horrific incident that left a tourist stranded on a 260-meter-high suspended glass-bottomed bridge in northeast China’s Jilin province on May 7th. The bridge is located in the Piyan Mountain Cultural Tourism Scenic Zone outside Longjing city. According to a statement posted on the local authorities’ Weibo account, the incident happened at 12:45 pm on Friday, when it was hit by record high winds of up to 150 kilometers per hour. Officials say rescue crews were called in to help the stranded tourist, who was able to evacuate the bridge at 1:20 p.m. A photo taken with the glass-bottomed bridge in northeast China’s Jilin province taken in 2018. Wang mingming / ICHPL Imaginechina / AP “Picturesque area staff rushed to the scene as soon as possible, brought emergency equipment and successfully transferred the trapped person to a safe area,” the statement said. “There were no casualties. After being taken to the hospital for observation, the trapped person was in a stable emotional and physical condition and was released from the hospital.” The entire scenic area of ​​Mount Piyan has since been closed and officials have ordered a comprehensive security inspection of all attractions in the area, including the bridge. Citizens online question the safety of glass bridges China is famous for its record-breaking glass bridges, which are popular tourist attractions. These include a new 526-meter-long structure in Qingyuan, Guangdong, which holds the site Guinness World Record for the longest bridge at the bottom of the glass. But the incident in Jilin province has some internet users in China voicing alarm. “The things I was worried about happened – [I will] never risk trying dangerous things in the future, “said one user on the social media site Weibo. According to a report by Xinhua , some local governments have already set up additional safety guidelines. For example, Hebei Province of northern China – home to a 488-meter-long bridge in the Hongyagu Scenic Zone – issued new technical standards in 2018 for the glass bridges and alleys of the scenic area, providing specific guidance on materials, location, design and construction. “For example, glass bridges should not be built in areas with high seismic activity and should be closed during bad weather and natural disasters, and the number of pedestrians on such bridges and catwalks will be limited to no more than three per square meters, “the report says.

