Western Army Command establishes three 100-bed hospitals for COVID patients





To assist state governments in the fight against coronavirus, the Army Western Command has set up three 100-bed hospitals in Chandigarh, Faridabad and Patiala. These hospitals have been set up under Operation Indian Army Namaste, launched in March this year to isolate 1.3 million strong forces from the coronavirus and extend all possible assistance in fulfilling the pandemic. Lieutenant General RP Singh, Commander-in-Chief of the General Command, Western Command, on Monday announced the operation of the first 100-bed COVID hospital in a hotel for international students at Panjab University. Punjab Governor and Chandigarh VP Administrator Singh Bandore was present at the event. Other 100-bed facilities are located at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Government Medical College in Faridabad, Haryana, and Rajindra Government Hospital, Patiala, Punjab. These will become operational on May 11 and 12, respectively, says a defense announcement. Lieutenant General RP Singh highlighted the efforts made by the Indian military and civilian administration in the early operation of these hospitals.

He assured the governments of both states and the Chandigarh Administration of support in the fight against COVID 19. These hospitals have been set up on a war base, having the ability to accommodate and treat mild to moderate patients, the statement said. The Army Western Command has deployed its doctors, nursing officers and paramedics for a holistic treatment of patients according to ICMR guidelines, she said. The civil administration is facilitating essential facilities, service management, uninterrupted oxygen supply and ambulance services at these hospitals. Admission to these hospitals will be open to all citizens and coordinated by Chief Medical Officers (CMOs). Patients seeking the highest grade treatment will be transferred to other hospitals, coordinated by the CMO according to the availability of ICU equipment. In a recent virtual meeting between Punjab Chief Amarinder Singh and Lieutenant General RP Singh, the CM had shared his concerns about the rising COVID cases, particularly in the major Punjab cities, and had sought the help of Western Command to manage the crisis. The Army Commander, according to the release, had assured the Prime Minister of all possible assistance within the institutional capacity of the Western Command. As a result of the virtual meeting with the Prime Minister of Punjab and requests received from other states, the Western Command had said that it is in the process of setting up various environments related to COVID. In addition to the contribution of 108 physicians, 14 nursing officers, and 205 assistant physicians at various hospitals set up by DRDO, the Western Command had previously stated that it would also establish 100-bed COVID hospitals in Chandigarh, Patiala, and Faridabad.



What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos