Bloody men hit each other with machetes in the street while the woman begs them to stop

The gruesome video shows two men – one of them with heavy blood – attacking each other with mock-ups on a residential street while a terrified woman begs “do not please”.

The men swayed fiercely against each other with blades about 18 inches in length as witnesses encouraged them to bring their weapons and others encouraged them.

At the beginning of the disturbing video, one of the men, wearing a black vest, has a deep incision near the ear and his neck is covered in blood.

The second man appears to have suffered at least one cleft wound during the war and was seen bleeding until the end of filming.

Two men, aged 31 and 26, were arrested on suspicion of assault following the incident in Morecambe, Lancashire, on Sunday, although it was unclear what started the battle.

The clip for a long minute begins with men trading insults in the street while the hooded man holds a machete.

The man in the black vest asks, “Where is my thing?”

The other man replies, “Go get your thing.”

The man wearing the vest removes the top and is given a machete as he runs towards a truck parked nearby.







As the men with the hand of the machete came out into the street, one woman shouts “please do not” and another woman shouts as the couple starts shaking with each other.

Cats clash against each other and the man without the shirt loses his blade as he swings at the other man.

The other man, with his machete raised in the air, follows the man without the shirt as he says, “Oh, you have it now, boy. You have it now.”





A woman prays “no” while the shirtless man picks up his manager from the floor.

Blades seem to tie while men swing wildly

The hooded man is hit on the head and the ducks, and the man without the shirt then drops his blade and starts punching his rival in the head.

He punches as the other man – who now appears to be bleeding – lay on the floor and a screaming witness “hit his head inside”.

CAUTION: GRAPHIC PHOTOS







The man in the hood, who is down on the floor, is then hit twice in the head by a third man while the man without the shirt continues to fight with him.

The video ends with the shirtless man falling to the floor as he tries to hit the hooded man.

Lancashire police confirmed two men, aged 31 and 26, and both from Morecambe, were arrested on suspicion of assault.