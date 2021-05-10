Police stop ambulances coming from the AP in Telangana





Despite no restrictions on intergovernmental travel between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh by the government, Jogulamba-Gadwal police imposed restrictions on the movement of ambulances at the border near the Pollur gate at the border. Dozens of emergency medical vehicles from the Rayalaseema region, particularly from the Kurnool and Kadapa districts, were lined up at the border with police not allowing vehicles to come to Hyderabad. All ambulances kept COVID-19 positive patients who needed immediate quality medical assistance. They were being relocated to various hospitals in Hyderabad and also to Mahabubnagar. All the patients detained by the police were in support of liquid oxygen and they need immediate medical help, but the police are not allowing us to claim that there are no beds in Hyderabad and asked us to return, a family member of a the COVID-19 patient who was stopped and forced to return to Kurnool said. An ambulance carrying a patient who had confirmed booking at a private hospital in Hyderabad was stopped and sent back to Kadapa. They are not even allowing patients even after they have managed to get a hospital bed, another person said. More than three dozen police officers from the district were deployed at the border to stop and check each vehicle and send them back if they were going to the State capital for treatment. We have clear instructions from senior officers not to allow ambulances to Hyderabad in any case. So we are stopping them and asking family members to arrange treatment at the AP, said an officer monitoring the movement of vehicles at the border. Speaking to Hindu Police Chief Inspector Jogulamba-Gadwal Ranjan Ratan Kumar confirmed that they were not allowing ambulances without any prior confirmation from hospitals in Hyderabad, which has a major shortage of COVID beds. The situation is similar on the Telangana-Maharashtra border in Mancherial and the Kumara Bheem Asifabad districts in northern Telangana. Ambulances without any bed confirmation from hospitals are stopped and sent again, as patients do not have to suffer after coming here. And the measure is also to contain the spread of the virus in areas, said an officer on condition of anonymity. Meanwhile, Adilabad charged with SP Rajesh Chandra said the situation was calm on the Telangana-Maharashtra border in the district. Only two or three ambulances transporting pregnant women or accident victims are coming to Adilabad from neighboring Maharashtra. Our borders are open. We did not impose any restrictions on the movement of vehicles, he said.

