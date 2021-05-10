Street parties celebrate the end of Spain’s state of emergency





BARCELONA, Spain (AP) Improvised street celebrations erupted across Spain as the clock struck midnight on Saturday, when a six-month national emergency ended to contain the spread of the coronavirus and many overnight curfews were lifted. In Madrid, police had to disperse celebrants from the central Puerta del Sol square, where masked dance scenes and group singing mimicked pre-pandemic nightlife. Teenagers and adults alike flocked to Barcelona’s central squares and beaches to mark the relaxation of restrictions. Freedom! said Juan Cadavid, who was reconnecting with friends. ()’S) a little scary, you know, because of COVID, but I want to feel that way about a lot of people. The 25-year-old Barcelona resident was also happy about the possibility of returning to work at a Michelin-starred restaurant that has been closed for the past seven months due to pandemic-related restrictions. Local restaurants will be able to serve dinner again starting on Sunday and can stay open until 11:00 But there is still a limit of four people per table and dining indoors is limited to 30% of capacity . Police in Madrid said local law enforcement officers intervened in more than 450 incidents in which restrictions were being unfolded, prompting the mayor of the Spanish capital to call scenes depicted by street party videos on social media “miserable”. . Freedom does not include holding street alcohol festivals because street drinking is not allowed in the city of Madrid, Jos Mayor Luis Martnez-Almeida said on Sunday, urging citizens to behave responsibly. “Each of us needs to understand that we live in a society,” he said, adding that the end of the siege did not mean the end of the pandemic. With the end of the state of emergency, bans on traveling through the regions of Spain were also lifted and many restrictions on social gatherings were eased. Only four of the country’s 19 autonomous regions and cities are holding a state of siege. Despite criticism from some regional leaders and opposition figures, Spain’s center-left ruling coalition refused to extend the state of emergency, which provided a legal umbrella to adopt comprehensive anti-COVID-19 measures restricting fundamental freedoms. Prime Minister Pedro Snchez has said existing regulations should be sufficient to respond to outbreaks at the regional level as the spread of vaccines is accelerating. Spain’s number of new coronavirus infections in the past 14 days fell on Friday to 198 new cases per 100,000 inhabitants, although central Madrid and the northern Basque regions have more than double that rate. Hospital occupancy levels remain high, however, with more than 1 in 5 intensive care beds treating COVID-19 patients. Get the latest WGN coronavirus news headlines





