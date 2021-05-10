International
New military letter warns Emmanuel Macron of France ” survival ”
The letter posted on Valeurs Actuelles’ website late Sunday echoes the tone of a similar letter published by the same magazine last month, which also warned that a civil conflict was erupting.
Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, a close ally of Macron, slammed the letter as a “rude maneuver” and accused its anonymous signatories of lacking “courage”.
The previous letter, signed by a number of officers and about 20 semi-retired generals, sparked outrage in France, with the prime minister calling it an unacceptable intervention and France’s top general vowing that those behind it her would be punished.
It is not clear how many people are behind the current letter or what their ranks are.
Unlike the previous letter, it is also open to be signed by the public, with Valeurs Actuelles saying more than 93,000 had done it by Monday morning.
“We are not talking about extending your mandates or invading others. We are talking about the survival of our country, the survival of your country,” said the letter, which was addressed to Macron and his cabinet.
The authors describe themselves as active soldiers from the younger generation of the army, a so-called “fire generation” who had seen active service.
“They have offered their lives to destroy the Islamism you have made concessions to our land.”
They also claimed to have served in the Sentinelle security operation inside France launched after a wave of jihadist attacks in 2015.
They noted that for some religious communities “France means nothing but an object of sarcasm, contempt or even hatred.”
He added: “If a civil war breaks out, the army will maintain order on its soil … civil war is breaking out in France and you know it quite well.”
The letter comes in a febrile political atmosphere ahead of the 2022 election, when Macron’s main challenger is expected to once again be the leader of far-right Marine Le Pen.
Analysts say Macron has moved to the right in recent months to prevent Le Pen from exploiting a series of attacks in late 2020 blamed on Islamic extremists who recently emigrated to France.
“I believe that when you are in the military it does not do this kind of thing to hide,” Darmanin told BFM television. “These people are anonymous. Is that courage? To be anonymous?”
Former President Francois Hollande weighed in on the debate, expressing confusion that such feelings could be expressed while serving in the military.
“How can we suggest that the military today may have such feelings and a desire to question the very principles of the Republic?” he told France Inter radio.
Prime Minister Jean Castex had labeled the rare interference in politics by military figures in last month’s letter “an initiative against all our republican principles, the honor and duty of the military”.
The Chief of Staff of the French Armed Forces, General Francois Lecointre, said those who signed it would face penalties ranging from full forced retirement to disciplinary action.
