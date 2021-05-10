Demonstrators gather in Quebec City to protest lack of day care services in the province

The only day care for the English community of Grosse-le was closed two years ago and Jessica Goodwin has not had access to one since.

Now her youngest is one of about 30 children attending a relaxed day garden set for the fishing season.

“We are extremely happy to have him because he is literally saving a lot of people and a lot of families,” she said.

But Goodwin is far from the only parent in the Magdalen Islands of Quebec and across the province who is struggling to find a place for their children.

About 100 parents, educators and opposition leaders attended a sit-in in front of the National Assembly Sunday morning to protest working conditions and the general lack of places in subsidized kindergarten in Quebec.

Thousands on the waiting list

More than 50,000 children are currently on a waiting list called “La Place 0-5”.

La Place 0-5 was launched in 2014 and has since become the only option for all popular childcare services in Quebec.

Early childhood centers, known as CPEs, and non-subsidized day care centers are legally required to accept only from the list, which is owned by the Enfance Famille cooperative.

On this day of #FeteDesMeres, I join my voice to #MaPlaceAuTravail and thousands of parents to seek a new investment in child care services that will meet the needs of families and achieve a massive payroll. #polqc # SEPSE pic.twitter.com/neA94P7hUJ –@PaulPlamondon

But Gabrielle Drolet, a young mother of two from Quebec City, is among thousands who have had no luck with the service.

“I am on unpaid leave due to lack of childcare facilities. We had one, but COVID closed it,” she said.

She considers herself lucky to have reached a place for August, “but I’m still four months without pay. It ‘s not normal to have to stay home.”

Politicians join in protest

Cubaine Solidaire of Cubec was one of several opposition politicians who joined the protest on Sunday.

“The problem is everywhere in the province, but in Quebec CIty, it is catastrophic,” she said.

Qubcois Party leader Paul Saint-Pierre-Plamondon said access to the day garden is essential for the revival of the economy.

“Thousands of families can not go to work. So we are losing money because of the inability of the government,” he said.

Qubcois Party leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon says access to the day garden is essential to reviving the economy. (Paul Chiasson / Canadian Press)

An advocacy group, the Ma place au travail movement, is calling for immediate financial assistance for those families who are deprived of their wages due to a lack of day care places.

The group’s founder, Myriam Lapointe-Gagnon, said the group also wants it to be easier to set up childcare centers in the province, with less bureaucracy to cut. Finally, the group wants a strong effort to recruit and retain teachers.

Working to meet demand

Improving day care services throughout the province was a promise of the Avenir Qubec Coalition campaign, although no timeline was given.

Quebec Family Minister Mathieu Lacombeal already cut bureaucracy last March in order to accelerate the development of thousands of new countries, his office said in a statement Sunday.

Next year, it is estimated that between 5,000 and 7,000 subsidized spots will open, the statement said.

In addition to these measures, the minister will announce on Monday a new concrete solution to make the places accessible faster.

Family Minister Mathieu Lacombe said he is working to open thousands of day care sites. (Sylvain Roy Roussel / CBC)

In discussing his plan in recent weeks, Lacombe has said he will give incentive educators to work and add thousands more points to the network and he does not rule out a La Place 0-5 adjustment.

“Everything is on the table,” he said earlier this week acknowledging his dissatisfaction with the program during a parliamentary committee session this week.

La Place 0-5 is funded by alevyon child care services and has not received any investment from the Ministry of Family since 2018.

“Do we currently have best practices? I think there is room for improvement,” Lacombe said. “We find that what has been set up does not meet the needs we have.”

On Wednesday, Lacombesaid on Facebook that his party wants “our little ones to develop to their full potential while their parents can get back to work. Great announcements are coming!”

100% subsidized purpose

The minister has said the province will help fund 70,000 day care hospitals, so the network “will be 100 per cent subsidized”.

Lacombe has also said he will provide incentives for home educators which, he said, would quickly create up to 3,000 seats.

But until the government opens those places, people like Helena Burke are trying to fill the gaps in their community by creating a private care so parents can work.

Burke is the executive director of the Anglophone Magdalen Islands Council. She said without day care services, families are less likely to settle or stay in the region.

Burke has assured that the day care service exists at the moment but says, “it is a short-term solution to a long-term problem”.