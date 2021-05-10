Australian judge upholds temporary ban on Indian travel





SYDNEY (AP) An Australian judge on Monday rejected a challenge to a temporary ban COVID-19 for citizens returning from

SYDNEY (AP) An Australian judge on Monday rejected a challenge to a temporary COVID-19 ban for citizens returning from India. The government imposed a ban on Indian travel on April 30 to ease pressure on quarantine facilities for returning international travelers. The ban will be lifted on Friday when a government-leased plane is expected to repatriate 150 of the 9,000 Australians in India who want to return home. Federal Court Justice Tom Thawley dismissed the first two parts of a quadruple challenge to the ban initiated by 73-year-old Australian Gary Newman who has been stranded since March last year in the Indian city of Bangalore. The second two parts are based on constitutional grounds, so more notice of a court hearing is required than Newmans’s application last week for an urgent hearing allowed. The hearing began before the government announced that six charter flights would bring Australians home before the end of May. The government has not yet decided when it will resume commercial flights. The ban is the first time Australia’s Biosafety Act has been used to prevent Australians from returning home. Newmans’s lawyers had argued that the ban violated a fundamental right of common law citizens to enter their country of citizenship. Thawley ruled that the Biosafety Act was intended to violate common law rights. Australia has used its geographical isolation as an island nation to its advantage in fighting the pandemic. It has been among the most successful countries in preventing the local spread of viruses. The vast majority of COVID-19 cases are diagnosed returnees while in 14-day quarantine. The Federal Court has not yet ruled on a challenge to Australia over the severe restrictions on its citizens leaving the country for fear that they will bring the virus home. Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, written or redistributed.

