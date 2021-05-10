International
COVID-19: UK and Indian variants among the most prevalent in India; Double Mutant Spreads to 17 Countries | Weather Channel – Weather Channel Articles
Currently, India is facing the world’s most devastating wave of coronavirus infections since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The situation remains bleak as the country continues to record a staggering number of new infections daily around four lakhs. Hospitals are running out of oxygen supplies, bodies piling up on cremation celebrations, and patients trying to find beds and basic medical supplies. Despite warnings of a stronger second wave, the scale of the catastrophe is unimaginable.
Amidst all the pain and suffering, scientists are working all the time to identify the cause of such a pandemic tsunami. And one of the main suspects remains the emergence of more virulent mutant variants of the coronavirus.
Prevalence of mutant variants
Recently, the Indian Consortium SARS-CoV-2 Genomics or INSACOG discovered that the two most common variants in India are the UK variant (B.1.1.7) and the dual mutant variant from India (B1.617). B.1.1.7 and B1.617 are classified under the labels of disturbance variants (VOC) and variants under investigation (VUI), respectively, by the authorities.
According to reports, genome rankings of samples collected from 27 states have shown that a total of 3,523 specimens include VOC and VUI. Of these, 1,877 belong to the UK variant, while up to 1,527 samples showed the presence of the Indian variant. The remaining ones include 127 of the South African variant (B.1.351) and only one of the Brazilian variant (P1).
Variant B.1.1.7 has been declining. Variant B1.617 was originally found in Maharashtra but now we are seeing this descent in other places as well. We have seen a correlation between the increase in cases and this variant in certain states, said Dr Sujeet Singh, Director, National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) at a press conference.
The Indian variant has been discovered by states like Maharashtra with the highest samples of 761, followed by Jharkhand (146), West Bengal (124) and Gujarat (102). Meanwhile, the UK species has been found circulating in states such as Punjab (516), Delhi (482) and Telangana (192).
Moreover, it has also been found that 25% of cases in the UK485 out of 1,877 samples are related to previous travel history. In the case of the Indian double mutant variant, only 1.1% of the samples showed a travel history.
Circulation in other countries
Recently, the chief scientific officer of the World Health Organization (WHO) Soumya Swaminathan has also raised concerns about the circulation of Indian variants in various countries.
B.1.617 is likely to be a variant of concern because there are some mutations that increase transmission and that can also potentially make it resistant to antibodies generated by vaccination or natural infection, said Dr Swaminathan.
The dual mutant variant is a combination of SARS-CoV-2 E484Q and L452R mutations that cause COVID-19. Genomic analysis has revealed that both E484Q and L452R mutations are associated with increased virus infectivity. Several examinations have found that the variant in the UK is 50% more transmissible, while it can also lead to a severe form of the disease.
The Indian variant of the coronavirus has already marked its presence in several countries of the globe. According to the WHO, it has been detected in at least 17 countries, including Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, the United Kingdom, East Africa, the US and Singapore.
Meanwhile, scientists are still trying to decipher the exact reason behind the drastic rise of the issue in India, many factors have likely played a role together, which includes large gathering, relaxation of COVID-19 norms, emergence of variants of new, and environmental conditions.
As India continues to fight a second wild wave of COVID-19 infections, experts have demanded that vaccination is the only possible solution to protect the largest population from the deadly virus. According to data from the Ministry of Health, 17,01,76,703 individuals have been vaccinated nationwide, of whom 6,89,652 beneficiaries were vaccinated in the last 24 hours.
