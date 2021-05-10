All Taiwanese officials in Hong Kong may be forced to return home this year





Taipei, May 10 (CNA) Visas of all remaining Taiwanese officials at the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office (TECO) in Hong Kong will expire later this year, raising concerns that the functioning of the consular-level office representing Taiwan’s interests in particular the administrative region will be seriously affected. During a legislative session Monday, Chiu Chui-cheng (), spokesman for the Taiwan Continental Affairs Council (MAC), told lawmakers that there are currently only eight Taiwanese officials left in Hong Kong TECO and that the validity of their visas will last only until the end of the year. However, Chiu told lawmakers that the office has activated a “proxy mechanism” so that there is no directional vacuum in the various departments in the office. He added that 55 locally employed staff at the office are doing their best to maintain the normal functioning of the office, such as issuing visas to Taiwan and certifying the document. Asked by lawmakers whether the visas of eight Taiwanese officials will be renewed, Chiu said they have applied for visa renewal with Hong Kong authorities in accordance with relevant regulations. However, the Hong Kong side has not yet given a positive response to their applications, he said. He urged Hong Kong authorities to abide by an agreement signed by both parties in 2011 on the exchange of offices between the two parties. TECO-Hong Kong, operated by the Council of Continental Affairs, was established in July 2011 when Taipei-Beijing relations were relatively calmer under the previous Kuomintang government. He replaced the Chung Hwa Travel Service, which had performed similar functions for more than four decades at the time. The office has been missing a chief since 2018, as Hong Kong has not yet issued a visa to its new leader, Lu Chang-shui (), amid deteriorating ties between Taipei and Beijing. In 2020, Kao Ming-tsun (), acting director general of TECO-Hong Kong, along with three other Taiwanese officials, were forced to return to Taiwan after the Hong Kong government refused to extend their visas. Media reports said at the time that they had been denied a visa extension for refusing to sign an affidavit recognizing Beijing’s “One China” principle. Meanwhile, during the same legislative session, Chiu urged Beijing to suspend its military obligation against Taiwan and resolve disputes over the Taiwan Strait issues through dialogue. Chiu reiterated, however, that there is no need for Taiwan to discuss the “1992 consensus”, the recognition of which is Beijing ‘s precondition for resuming close dialogue. That’s because by Beijing ‘s definition, the core of the consensus is the so – called “One China” principle, which is not acceptable to most Taiwanese people, he said. (By Lai Yen-hsi and Emerson Lim) Enditem / J

