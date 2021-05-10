Chandigarh extends Covid-19 curfew with another week amid rising cases. Details here

In an effort to curb the spread of Covid-19 infection, the Chandigarh district administration on Monday decided to extend the “coronation curfew” by another week.

The Chandigarh administration had already set a “crown arrival evening” weekend from May 5 to 8 to 5 to 10 May.

The night time will also apply from 6 to 5 in the morning, reports the news agency YEARS, adding, that the movement of the day will be allowed.

Chandigarh, meanwhile, recorded a record 895 new cases on Sunday, bringing the number to 50,207, according to a medical bulletin.

Ten more deaths due to Covid-19 led to 568.

The number of active cases was 8,511, according to the bulletin.

Punjab CM urges Prime Minister Modi to increase oxygen, vaccine supplies

Punjab Prime Minister Amarinder Singh has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to increase the total oxygen quota to 300 metric tons (MT) and provide urgent supplies of vaccines to the state, which has faced shortages on both charges.

The Prime Minister raised these issues when Prime Minister Modi called on him to discuss the situation of the Covid-19 state and the measures being taken to address the crisis.

The prime minister provided all possible assistance, Singh said later, adding that he hoped the Center would take immediate steps to replenish oxygen supplies and ensure vaccine doses were sent to Punjab with priority to help the state to effectively manage the situation caused by the second wave of the pandemic.

Subscribe to Ment bulletins * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.