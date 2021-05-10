Burundi: At least 12 dead in roadside ambush





At least twelve people, including a senior army officer, were killed and several wounded Monday night in a vehicle ambush in central Burundi, sources said on Monday. Police had mentioned on Sunday evening on Twitter a number of eight dead during an “armed robbery in four vehicles” in Muramvya, a city located about fifty kilometers northeast of the economic capital Bujumbura. But some sources interviewed Monday by AFP said the death toll was 12. “Ten people were killed on the spot and two others, including a little girl, were subjected to their injuries,” said an administrative source on condition of anonymity. “There are eleven bodies in the Muramvya morgue and a twelfth body, a woman who died while being transferred to a hospital in Bujumbura, is in a morgue there,” a medical source also said. A dozen people were also injured, according to this medical source and witnesses. “We are saddened to see Burundi lose its children once again because of the bandits. (…) All criminals must flee from action,” reacted Evarist President Ndayishimiye in a tweet on Monday. A Burundian army officer, Colonel Onesphore Nizigiyimana and one of his daughters are among the victims, according to the administrative source and relatives. He was returning from a family party with his wife and three daughters when the attack took place. “The ambush was carried out four kilometers from the center of Muramvya by a dozen heavily armed men, who shot at the colonel’s car when it arrived there, and then set it on fire,” the administrative source said. Meanwhile, three other vehicles, including a bus, arrived at the scene and were also attacked with weapons and grenades. “People are in shock because it was a real military operation,” a Muramvya resident told AFP on condition of anonymity: “This group then retreated to the Kibira forest after looting everything it could. Such ambushes are becoming more common in Burundi. At least a dozen people were killed in several such attacks in late 2020. In mid-April, seven people were also killed in the town of Rusaka, in the neighboring province of Mwaro, in an attack on a bar attributed by police to armed bandits.

