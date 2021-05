Nepal’s prime minister loses vote of confidence amid rising pandemic

Nepali Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Sharma Oli, also known as KP Oli, delivers a speech before a vote of confidence in parliament in Kathmandu, Nepal May 10, 2021. REUTERS / Navesh Chitrakar

Nepal’s Prime Minister Sharma Oli lost a vote of confidence in parliament on Monday, the president said, plunging the country into political turmoil at a time when it is battling a second major wave of coronavirus infections. Oli’s moderate communist party split from former Maoist rebels in March as changes were reduced to its power-sharing deal, wiping out most of their ruling majority. Political parties will now try to unite a new governing coalition. Parliament Speaker Agni Sapkota said that out of 232 lawmakers present, 93 voted in favor of Oli while 124 were against him and 15 did not vote. “The vote of confidence requested by Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has been rejected,” Sapkota said at the end of the ballot count. The leader of the main Maoist group, which runs from its nom de guerre in Prague, accused the 69-year-old prime minister of ousting party leaders, ignoring collective decision-making and undermining the role of parliament. It has created instability and is behind the crisis the country is facing now, Prachanda said. He no longer has the confidence of parliament. Oli has been criticized by opponents and on social media for lowering the risk of pandemic and urging citizens to clear the throat of the virus by drinking a solution of hot water, guinea fowl leaves and the power of turmeric. Nepal on Monday reported a new 24-hour count of 9,127 infections, 27 times the number recorded on April 10th. The total case load stands at 403,794, with 3,859 deaths, according to government data. Oli told parliament that the government was focused on fighting the pandemic and had prepared more hospitals, ICU beds, ventilators and testing equipment to treat COVID-19. The country needs dialogue, consensus, unity and understanding between political parties to fight COVID-19 and for the country’s economic development and prosperity, he said. Our standards: Principles of Trust of Thomson Reuters.

