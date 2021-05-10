Hundreds injured in clashes at Aqsa Mosque as tensions rise in Jerusalem





JERUSALEM Hundreds of Palestinians were injured Monday as Israeli police stormed the Aqsa Mosque complex in Jerusalem, a holy site for Muslims and Jews, after a week of rising tensions in the city. Police fired rubber-tipped bullets and stun grenades at Palestinians throwing stones, who had been collecting stones in the country in anticipation of a dispute with far-right Jewish groups. By afternoon, more than 330 people had been injured, with at least 250 people taken to hospital, according to a representative of the Palestinian Red Crescent. One person was hit in the head by a bullet and was in critical condition, the medical aid team said, with at least two others in serious or critical condition. At least 21 police officers were injured, according to police.

Tensions were expected to rise further as the day progressed, with thousands of far-right Israelis planning to march provocatively through the Old Town Muslim Quarter on Monday afternoon to mark the capture of East Jerusalem during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war, a anniversary known in Israel as Jerusalem Day. Israel then annexed that part of the city, a move most of the world has not recognized. The Palestinians claim East Jerusalem as the capital of a future state.

Videos posted on Twitter showed chaos both inside and inside the mosque, where some worshipers could be seen taking refuge from the blasts while others threw stones and set off fireworks. In another clip, police officers were seen hitting a man who was being detained in a part of the mosque complex. By early afternoon, police had withdrawn from the scene. Another video released by police showed youths throwing stones from the perimeter of the mosque over the ground below. One on its own video, taken by a surveillance camera, appears to show a Jewish man diving into a passerby after stones hit his car and Palestinians opened the car doors. Hadassah Medical Center reported that a 7-month-old girl was also treated after being lightly injured in the head by a rock.

Witnesses in the mosque reacted with shock to the tactics of the Israeli police in one of the holiest places in the world. Why did they attack the Aqsa Mosque during Ramadan? asked Khaled Zabarqa, 48, a lawyer who said he had prayed in the mosque complex before fleeing after being shot first. Aqsa Mosque is a holy place for Muslims, added Mr. Zabarqa. Israel is starting a religious war.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised the police for taking a strong stance. Now a war is going on for the heart of Jerusalem, he said. It is not a new war. It is a struggle between intolerance and tolerance, between illegal violence and law and order, he added, dismissing the confrontations as the continuation of a sectarian war for the city for hundreds of years. Israeli security officials met for consultations in the hours before the start of the Jerusalem Day march and recommended measures be taken to minimize friction, including a change of march, but police ultimately decided to allow it to take place along its route. traditional. Jerusalem Day is always full. But the atmosphere was particularly heated on Monday as the confrontations followed weeks of escalating tensions in the city, with restrictions on Palestinian entry into the Old City during the holy month of Ramadan, a far-right march through the city center in April and streets attacks by Jews and Arabs have all contributed to an unstable atmosphere.

In recent days, pressure increased further as protests escalated due to the eviction of some Palestinian families from their homes in Sheikh Jarrah, East Jerusalem. For the Palestinians and their defenders, the issue has become a standout for the wider campaign to expel Palestinians from parts of East Jerusalem and for their past relocation to the occupied territories and within Israel. Tensions escalated again Friday night as police fired rubber-tipped bullets and stun grenades and Palestinians threw stones after prayers at the Aqsa complex. The video showed several grenades sitting inside the mosque.

Militants in Gaza fired rockets at Israel overnight on Sunday after sending incendiary balloons to Israeli farmland for the past few days. Israel has returned fire, barring fishermen from the territory from entering the sea and closing a key crossing between Gaza and Israel, but avoided a major escalation.

Tensions escalated when a Palestinian killed an Israeli in a gunfight in the occupied West Bank last week, launching a chase by the Israeli Army in the West Bank and attacks on Palestinian homes. Israeli soldiers later shot dead a Palestinian teenager in a separate incident. A court ruling on family deportations to East Jerusalem, scheduled for Monday, was postponed to Sunday, in part to ease these growing tensions. Israeli police also took a last-minute decision Monday morning to block the entrance of Jews to the Aqsa complex, known to Jews as the Temple Mount and to Muslims as the Noble Shrine.

But the clashes erupted anyway and are expected to escalate throughout the day. The violence comes against the backdrop of political instability in both Israel and the occupied territories. The Palestinian Authority recently canceled what would have been the first Palestinian election in 15 years. And after a fourth Israeli election in just two years, Israeli opposition parties are locked into negotiations to form a coalition government and replace Benjamin Netanyahu, the country’s prime minister. Mr Netanyahu is serving as caretaker while on trial for corruption allegations. Myra Noveck contributed to reporting from Jerusalem and Ijad Abuheweila from Gaza City.







