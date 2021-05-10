Malaysia tightens curb on Covid movement nationwide to wave virus outbreak





Malaysia tightened restrictions on movement across the country to control a new rise in Covid infections, days after imposing similar restrictions in the capital Kuala Lumpur and Selangor, its richest state. The movement control order will remain in force from May 12th to June 7th, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said in a statement Monday. While all sectors of the economy will remain open, educational institutes have been ordered closed and social gatherings, including visits during Eid, are banned. “Malaysia is facing a third wave of Covid-19, which could fuel a national crisis,” Muhyiddin said. “The chain of infections can only be broken by encouraging people to stay home through tighter movement curbs.” The decision comes exactly when economic activity has started to grow. Malaysia Production Purchasing Managers Index hit a record high while March exports marked the strongest growth from year to year in almost four years. An index of factory output showed its strongest gains in March since July 2013. READ: It’s not just India. New waves of the virus hit developing countries The Central Bank of Malaysia is expected to report on Tuesday that gross domestic product shrank for the fourth consecutive quarter in the first three months of the year. The nation is facing an increase in Covid infections with the start of Ramadan leaving some hospitals low on ICU bets. New daily infections exceeded 3,000 this month for the first time since February, prompting the government to review its strategy to rely on targeted curbs in affected areas. The discovery of a case with the Indian variant Covid-19 has increased the risk and Malaysia is struggling with the pace of vaccinations. Less than 3% of the population had completed their vaccination series as of May 9, according to data collected by Bloomberg. That figure follows Indonesia and Singapore and puts Malaysia at risk of falling short of its vaccination target for the year. Only 30% of management staff are allowed to work in the office, Muhyiddin said, adding that travel between districts and states is not allowed. (Adds details on vaccination in the seventh paragraph) Before it is here, it is in the Bloomberg Terminal. LEARN MORE

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos