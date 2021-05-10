British Museum helps return 2,000-year-old looted statue to Libya | British Museum





An illegally trafficked, extremely rare 2,000-year-old marble statue of a Greek goddess has been returned to Libya following a lengthy repatriation issue involving experts at the British Museum. The well-preserved marble statue, which dates from the second century BC and probably depicts Persephone, would have been fixed to a tomb in a cemetery in the ancient Libyan city of Cyrene. She has snake bracelets carved on her wrists and is holding a small doll, making it, said the museum, one of the Cyrenaican funeral statues. The museum was first included in 2013 when UK customs asked for help in identifying the statue captured by Border Force officials at Heathrow Airport. Peter Higgs, a curator, remembered going to Heathrow and knowing immediately what it was and where it was from. It’s amazing, he said. It is a beautiful statue, three-quarters long, very well preserved, with only a few missing fingers. Technhen is technically brilliant in the way it is carved, with very sharp details, and the face is very well preserved considering that many Greek statues have lost their noses. British Museum staff Peter Higgs (left) and Hannah Boulton, with the Libyan embassy in charge of daffaires Mohamed Elkoni, look at the statue at the Libyan embassy in London. Photos: Dominic Lipinski / PA It was made to be inserted into a cavity over a tomb and is believed to represent the Greek goddess Persephone. It is thought to indicate her coming out of the underworld, where, according to Greek mythology, she spent a third of the year with Hades. It would have been a grave with very high status, Higgs said. There are other statues, most of which are still in Libya, in museums. I personally think it is one of the best in terms of preservation and carving quality. The doll figure probably represents a memory taken in the afterlife, while the circles showing snakes are associated with death and rebirth. The freshness of its surface suggested it had only been illegally excavated recently, and was probably exported during the 2011 upheavals when dictator Muammar Gaddafi was ousted and assassinated. The museum provided evidence of prosecution in a 2015 court case and the judge ruled that it was owned by the Libyan state. The statue has since been stored in a basement at the British Museum as the wheels involved in the process of returning it to Libya were slowly turned. His repatriation was announced Monday at the Libyan embassy in London. It’s just lovely to be part of a story that has a happy ending, Higgs said. Will be back in Libya and staying in one of its museums as part of the star, it’s a nice feeling to be part of that. Hartwig Fischer, director of the British Museum, said: “An important part of museums’ work on cultural heritage involves our close partnership with law enforcement agencies dealing with illegal trafficking. This case is another good example of the benefits of all parties working together to combat looting and protect cultural heritage.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos