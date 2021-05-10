Ratche pressure on Biden to help global vaccines





Meanwhile, the White House coronavirus coordinator stands by the federal treatment of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine pause. In other administration news: Nancy Messonnier’s departure from the CDC, White House efforts to elevate science back to federal health agencies, and more. Washington Post: Where is the plan?: Biden puts pressure on global vaccine strategy



Global allies want more clarity on how the United States plans to share its resources, technical knowledge, and especially, growing vaccine reserves. Lawyers say there is no time to lose, showing the rise of viruses hurting India and other countries that together reported more than 5 million cases over the past week. (Diamond and Pager, 5/9) Politico: Covid’s response chief does not regret Johnson & Johnson Pause



White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients said it was “not at all” a mistake to set up a Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccine, dismissing the idea that doing so made vaccinating the country more difficult. Speaking to CNN’s Jake Tapper on Sunday, Zients said if there was anything, the Food and Drug Administration for the vaccine helped build trust that people know the FDA and CDC are monitoring. (Choi, 5/9) In other news from the Biden administration CNBC: Senior CDC official meets anger over traumatization over coronavirus alert to resign



Nancy Messonnier, a senior health expert at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, who was the first U.S. official to warn Americans last year that a new coronavirus would ruin their lives, is resigning from the agency, they were told. she colleagues in an email Friday morning. … Messonnier, who has been director of the CDCs National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases since 2016, did not respond to a request for comment. In an announcement Friday, CDC director Rochelle Walensky called Messonnier a true hero, but offered no explanation for her emerging amid the most ambitious immunization campaign in American history. (Breuninger, 5/7) AP: The White House panel aims to share science, politics



Eager to turn the page on the Trump years, Biden White House is embarking on an effort to uncover the problems of the past with the politicization of science within government and to strengthen the rules of scientific integrity for the future. A new 46-member scientific integrity task force with members from more than two dozen government agencies will meet for the first time on Friday. Its mission is to look back to 2009 in areas where partisanship interfered with what were supposed to be evidence-based and research-based decisions and to come up with ways to keep politics away from government science in the future. (Borenstein, 5/10) Politico: The blocking mentality still holds back the economy, says the banking official



It is not a specific thing related to Covid-19 that is holding down the economy, but everything related to the pandemic, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis said on Sunday. Speaking on CBS News’ Face the Nation, Neel Kashkari said it was a complex set of factors that led to Friday’s disappointing job report, which showed that only 266,000 jobs were created in April, well below forecasts. (Cohen, 5/9) ABC News: White House acknowledges mysterious health attacks in US, reviewing Intel over incidents



The mysterious health incidents that have affected dozens of American personnel across the globe have also occurred within the United States, the White House confirmed for the first time on Friday. The source of the disease, known as "Havana syndrome" after the first batch of cases at the US Embassy in Cuba, is still unknown. But there is growing pressure from Congress to understand what has affected so many diplomats, spies and other US officials – and who or what is behind it. (Finnegan and Gittleson, 5/7)



