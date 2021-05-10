More work is needed for Jerusalem

With 10% of Israel’s adult population and only 7% of jobs, Jerusalem is not realizing its employment potential. Although it has government ministries, ten institutes of higher education, high-tech companies and good transport links, it is not considered a sought-after place for businesses.

According to the Geocartagraphia Institute, Jerusalem has three million square feet of employment space including 1.94 million square feet of offices, shops and services and the rest is industry and workshops. Jerusalem businesses produce mainly for local consumption, with the exception of a few international technology companies and hundreds of start-ups.

343,000 people work in Jerusalem with 75% of these employees living in the city. Over the past decade, 1.1 million square feet of employment areas have been planned, of which 400,000 square feet have been built.

The main areas of employment in Jerusalem are in Har Hotzvim, the city center, the government office complex, Givat Shaul and Talpiot. In these last two areas plans have been formed to strengthen the office sector combined with housing construction. There are also technology parks in Malkha and Givat Ram and a biotech park in Ein Kerem. On the west side of the Givat Ram campus is Hujitech Park and there is a plan to build a new technology park in Pisgat Zeev.

But the main project of Jerusalem is Sha’ar Ha’Ir – Jerusalem Gateway at the western entrance of the city near the new railway station, where a business district is currently developing. The project covers 55 hectares and includes 24 buildings – office blocks, hotels, cultural and commercial facilities with access to railway and central bus stations and three light rail lines. Three projects are currently under construction, the Balilius complex, the Sha’arei Zedek Old Hospital and surrounding land, and the K Complex.

Approval was also recently given for the development of an industrial park in East Jerusalem with 210,000 square meters of light industry and workshops in the Um Tubba neighborhood near Atarot and 90,000 square meters in Issawiya.

Who will work in all these industrial, technical and office parks?

Geocartagraphia economics director Noam Cohen thinks all of these additional industrial, office and technological areas are not enough. “In Jerusalem one million square meters of industrial areas and offices will be built in the coming years. It’s a huge amount by any measure in a city where construction for these uses was very limited until 2018.”

He added, “However, there are three signs of hope for change, two of which are moving forward from the public sector: the dramatic entry of entrepreneurial groups into employment in the city, the Sha’ar Ha’Ir project, which has already started and the continuous movement of government offices in the capital “.

“Government housing is currently a major player in terms of demand in Jerusalem and represents an important target for entrepreneurs, but it is not enough and they should encourage the organic growth of businesses in the city and pull other anchors in high technology. and business services. sectors (with the support of government programs). “

“In my opinion, there is a need for the presence and involvement of the Municipality of Jerusalem and the Jerusalem Development Authority in the use and maintenance of the reserves of academic staff, who represent the required workforce and the talented staff that companies find. today mainly in the Tel Aviv Area “.

“Aggressive involvement of the Municipality, the Jerusalem Development Authority and academic organizations in partnership with entrepreneurs, would be a decisive impact on the successful occupation of the planned areas in the city in all employment areas, which could bring the city forward as a key factor in the Israeli Employment Market “.

Mayor of Jerusalem: We will be the high-tech capital

Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion said, “My vision is simple – to strengthen Jerusalem by building as many housing units as possible. The construction of the light rail offers opportunities to build many houses. Not many open areas remain in Jerusalem. , so most are based on urban To bring new couples to Jerusalem, we also need to build millions of square feet of employment areas.Currently we are building one million square feet across the city.Our goal is to bring high technology here “I want to be the high-tech capital of the state of Israel. I believe that employment, housing and the education system, which has one of the highest levels in the country, will bring Jerusalem to a height we have not known.”

Lion emphasizes that the desire to increase the number of businesses in the city does not stem only from the hope of increasing tax revenues. “The difference between Jerusalem and the center of Israel is that Jerusalem really lacks millions of square feet of employment. The plan is not to reach the levels of central Israel but a reasonable level.”

Government ministries meanwhile are ignoring the law that requires them to be stationed in Jerusalem

“The problem with bringing government ministries back to Jerusalem is partly simply that there is nowhere to place them and therefore the areas we are building are nothing compared to what we need to build. I am not doing it just for municipal taxes but because the city needs to provide quality work that is not based on the ministries of tourism and government “.

What advantages can you offer compared to the City Airport, Modi’in or Beit Shemesh? Why does a high-tech company want to come to Jerusalem?

“In contrast to those countries, Jerusalem has the Law on Investment Capital Promotion. High-tech companies pay 50% of the taxes they pay in other countries. We have a relative advantage in everything related to high technology. In addition “Our municipal taxes are much lower for the high-tech industry. And things are evolving. It was from Har Hotzvim that companies like Mobileye and others grew.”

Some say there may be business buildings, but a lack of a professional workforce

“Do not worry. Anyone who says he does not know Jerusalem and is too shallow to say it. There is no end to the staff here. Jerusalem is not only the inhabitants of the city but also the metropolitan area including Gush Etzion and the settlements in Judea and Samaria “.

