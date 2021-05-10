Charter Helps Middle East Weather Covid Storm

In addition to scheduled cargo, business aircraft activity has been the only sector in Middle East aviation that thrived during the pandemic, as the recent lack of airline activity has forced more people to look at air charter ownership or even business aircraft. But the practical realities of everyday constraints have made the lives of aircraft operators difficult.

Factors complicating missions have included border closures, various immigration rules that change frequently every day, blockages restricting access to suppliers and equipment, health displays and long quarantine periods restricting crew entry and crew rest, reducing airport opening hours and labor shortages.

Mohammed Husary, co-founder and executive president of UAS. (Photo: UAS)

“We are extremely positive about the rest of 2021,” said Mohammed Husary, co-founder of UAS and executive president. “The recovery is happening, albeit slowly, but we all need to keep in mind that the last 12 months have been the most challenging times that aviation has experienced.

“The UAE is open without any restrictions or restrictions, making it extraordinary among most global states,” he added. “With Expo 2020 Dubai starting in October and running for six months, we are expecting a huge increase in airline tickets in the UAE.”

Paras P. Dhamecha, Managing Director, Empire Aviation. (Photo: EAG)

Paras Dhamecha, managing director of the Dubai-based Empire Aviation Group (EAG), agreed that last year was tough. He said the second quarter last year, in particular, was extremely test, with airports and nations completely closed.

“There were two big challenges,” Dhamecha said. “One had planes on the ground, but second, as an asset management business, making sure the planes were kept at all times, with [difficulties] of the movement of people around and the completion of maintenance. “

The charter business grew in July, with repatriation flights from within the region to Europe – a surprise, as summers in the region are normally relatively slow. Demand for the EAG card has continued and, with the exception of March, has been strong every month since July last year.

“The drop in demand in March 2021 may have reflected a new wave of Covid-19, with the UK and other European countries closing,” Dhamecha said. “Apart from March, we have seen a good acquisition in our card business since the beginning of the year.”

He cites research by GlobeAir AG, which calculates the number of passenger touch points when flying a private jet at just 20 versus 700 from an airline. This is because private jet passengers move through a smaller, less trafficked terminal and fly with a handful of people who are familiar to them.

EAG has also seen new interest from customers, as well as new clientele, on the aircraft purchasing side. Several agreements are in process. “If you look at the market, the inventory of good quality aircraft seems to be drying up fairly quickly,” he said. “It shows that many people see business jets as a ‘safe haven’, a safe means of flying.”

Brokers Stay Busy, Too

As with charter, aircraft brokers have been busy in the region. “The world of brokerage has worked extremely well lately,” said Hamish Harding, chairman of Action Aviation in Dubai. “The business jet market is effectively booming at the moment. We really could not have had a more active market.

“Overall, in 2020, it went extremely well,” Harding added. “The start of the year was going well for us anyway. In January 2020, we closed a new G650ER for about $ 60 million in a pre-sale, one of the highest-priced G650 pre-deals last year. we had a few more deals and then suddenly Covid hit.Of course, it went smoothly for a few months from March 2020 with the sudden worldwide shock of Covid.No one knew exactly what was going on and everyone decided in place. “

The firm saw one or two deals fall and deposits also lost as people could not finish. Business grew again in the second half, especially in the fourth quarter. “There was a massive worldwide sales effort and people trying to buy planes for U.S. depreciation,” he said. “We sold some big planes around December 30 last year. ‘Just make sure it closes before the end of the year and let me do a business flight.’ “

Action Aviation aims to sell 20 to 25 aircraft a year. Although it had a very active 2020, this year seems to be even busier. “It simply came to our notice then [sales] it can fall off a cliff, ”Harding said. “I was not entirely sure what a change of president would mean,” he said. I thought maybe there would be a blow to businesses, and the 100 percent devaluation of premeditated aircraft could go away.

“It seems that momentum has been built, if there is anything, and now we are hitting a problem where there is a real shortage of inventory. [W]we have sold most of the aircraft we represented: for example, we have sold four G450s in recent months. We are now looking for a lot of fresh stock, especially the G450, G550 and G650, Global 6000, Legacy 600/650 and Challengers. These types of aircraft are constantly in demand. We can not get enough of them. “Now we have a lot of buyers and we do not have enough stock.”

Entrants to the new market are moving. “Right now, we have so many first-time buyers who finally decided they wanted to have an airplane,” Harding said. “They could have had a plane at any time in the past, but they were chosen now because Covid just made the trip so uncomfortable in some other way.”

Arab Wings Legacy 650. (Photo: Arab Wings)

The Arab wings of Jordan said the last 12 months had been difficult. A six-month airport closure across the country last year – from mid-March to mid-September – meant it operated only three or four flights, significantly affecting finances. Everything was grounded, said responsible manager Sameer Hdairis.

“We were ready to operate and had some requests, but in some cases we had to transfer flights through special exemptions to bring humanitarian officials from Europe or elsewhere,” he said.

During these six months there was no or little income other than management fees. He cut wages as general expenses, rent, fee payment and certification approvals remained in place. “I would not say that it was back to normal [in September] but the business grew gradually, “said Hdairis.” We had to adopt Covid-19 protocols for aircraft sterilization, with the crew vesh wearing the necessary clothes and masks. Offices also had to be disinfected from time to time. “

Wings Arab manages 11 aircraft, nine of which are chartered. “We have seen a slight increase in the first quarter of 2021, compared to the fourth quarter of 2020,” Hdairis said. “There is a gradual increase in demand for charter flights.”

RightJet CEO Mark Hardman said the return of flights from Doha would increase the ability to use operators from across the region, including the Qatari executive, by increasing customer choice. The market has also seen a significant increase in FBO activity at Dubai International and Al Maktoum International airports. The firm has advised on infrastructure development projects in the UAE and Europe.

Simon Davies, vp sales for UK, Middle East and India at Global Jet Capital, said that while the pandemic significantly affected the Middle East business aircraft market in 2020, his company remained active in the market.

“We saw fewer opportunities during the middle of the year as we noticed an increase in charter sales over the same period,” he said. “However, we have seen an increase in activity in the last quarter of 2020, which has continued into 2021. We can not predict what will happen in 2021, but we expect to see continued growth in the levels of activity. “

The main driver for international markets outside the US in 2021 will be the reopening of national borders by travel restrictions. Another critical factor of market growth will be the availability of aircraft.

“We expect to see a more vibrant market in 2021 than in 2020,” Davies said. “Larger aircraft in traditional aircraft models have seen a dramatic reduction in aircraft available for sale as a percentage of their installed base. At the same time, OEM backlogs have remained relatively constant for this segment of the aircraft market, which means that fewer total potential transactions can be performed. “