BELLUS Health will be presented at the International Conference of the American Thoracic Society 2021

LAVAL, Quebec – (WIRE BUSINESS) – BELLUS Health Inc. (Nasdaq: BLU; TSX: BLU) (BELLUS Health or Company), a biopharmaceutical company in the clinical phase that develops new therapies for the treatment of chronic resistant cough (RCC) and other hypersensitivity disorders, today announced that three abstracts on BLU-5937 have been accepted for presentation at the International American Conference of the Thoracic Society (“ATS”) 2021, being held May 14-19, 2021.

Mini Symposium Presentation:

Title: Improvements in cough frequency over 24 hours with BLU-5937, a selective P2X3 antagonist, in patient subgroups determined by basal cough frequencies



Session: Getting hot from clinical trials in lung disease (A006)



Formats: Pre-recorded live presentation and discussion period



Date: Sunday, May 16



Time: 10:00 11:30 am EDT

Poster presentations:

Title: Design of SOOTHE, a Phase 2b Dose Finding Study with BLU-5937, a Selective P2X3 Antagonist, in Chronic Refractory Cough



Session: Evaluation and treatment of cough and chronic dyspnea (TP044)



Formats: Upon request

Title: Baseline characteristics and disease burden in populations determined by cough frequency levels in RELIEF, a phase 2 study on the efficacy and safety of BLU-5937 in chronic refractory cough



Session: Evaluation and treatment of cough and chronic dyspnea (TP044)



Formats: Upon request

Following the conference, presentation materials will be available in the Scientific Publications section of the BELLUS Health website at www.bellushealth.com.

About BELLUS health (www.bellushealth.com)

BELLUS Health is a biopharmaceutical company in the clinical phase that develops new therapies for the treatment of RCC and other hypersensitivity-related disorders. The Company’s product candidate, BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of RCC and chronic itching associated with AD.

RCC is a cough that lasts more than 8 weeks despite proper treatment for the underlying condition. It is estimated that there are approximately 9 million patients in the United States suffering from RCC. RCC is associated with significant adverse physical, social and psychosocial effects on health and quality of life. Currently, there is no specific therapy approved for RCC and current treatment options are limited.

Chronic itching associated with AD is an irritating sensation that leads to scratching and persists for more than 6 weeks in AD patients. It has been estimated that up to 10% of adults in the United States suffering from AD almost all report itching symptoms with over 50% of patients attributing chronic itching to their most severe symptom. Despite the currently available treatments targeting AD, there continues to be a lack of options targeting the burden of itching in patients with AD.

