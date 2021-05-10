



BENTON HARBOR, Mich., May 10, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Whirlpool brandHigh load washer with quick washand Top Load gas& electricalWrinkleShieldPlus dryers are featured in the US News & World Report 360 Review summaryThe best sets for washing matches and dryers of 2021, with washer gaining recognition as The best affordable washing of 2021. These Whirlpool brand washing machines were praised by the Machine for the best washing and drying compatibility for their ability to easily handle larger loads and practical and functional features in both washing and drying models. All three models have previously been recognized by US News & World Report 360 ° reviews in their respective clothing categories. “Our Whirlpool brand team prides itself on producing garment solutions that make a beneficial difference in our client’s life,” said Nelly martinez, senior brand manager for the Whirlpool brand. “Getting ongoing recognition from a respected publication like US News & World Report proves the value we bring to our customers, as our team works day to day to help families do laundry work easily and efficiently.” US News rated these products based on capacity, energy efficiency, warranty, price, and other unique features that consumers consider when purchasing a washing machine or dryer. The US News 360 Review team applied an impartiality METHODOLOGY which account for professional ratings and ratings, customer ratings and ratings, and research by comparing different features of washers and dryers. To learn more about Whirlpool’s laundry price line and purchase the latest innovations, visithttps://www.whirlpool.com/. About the Whirlpool Brand

For over a hundred years, the Whirlpool brand has been inspired by the way people care for their families. Whirlpool brand is designing home appliances that are focused on improving the way families provide and receive proper care with the latest technologies and innovations, whether it means more flexible refrigerator storage for all types of household needs, technology induction for efficient cooking and easier cleaning, or Couples of clothes that feel and fit the clothes with the latest related technologies. The Whirlpool brand created and continues to go beyond the goals of the Care Count Cleanup Program, through which the brand is committed to helping create educational equity by installing washers and dryers in schools to help remove a small but important for access to clean clothes participation. The Whirlpool brand is part of the Whirlpool Corporation, the world's leading manufacturer and trader of leading home appliances. For more information on Whirlpool, please visit vorbull.com/day careor find us on Facebook atfacebook.com/whirlpoolusaor Twitter at@WirlpoolUSA. Additional information about the company can be found at whirlpoolcorp.com.







