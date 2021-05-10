Malaysia sues Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan, Coutts over 1 MB





Malaysian state fund 1MDB is now unpunished is suing Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE), JP Morgan (JPM.N) and Coutts & Co units to recoup billions in alleged losses from a fund corruption scandal, documents show of the first court by Reuters. 1MDB is seeking $ 1.11 billion from Deutsche Bank (Malaysia) Bhd., $ 800 million from JP Morgan (Switzerland) Ltd. and $ 1.03 billion from a Switzerland-based Coutts unit and interest payments from all of them, according to the lawsuit. The allegations are based on “negligence, breach of contract, conspiracy to commit fraud / injury and / or dishonest assistance,” 1MDB said in documents filed in a Kuala Lumpur court on Friday. The three companies did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the allegations in court. Malaysia’s finance ministry said Monday that 1MDB and a former entity had filed 22 civil lawsuits seeking to recover more than $ 23 billion in assets from entities and people suspected of involvement in the fund and former subsidiary of his. He did not identify any of the individuals or entities that were sued. Malaysian business daily The Edge first reported lawsuits against banks and others. JP Morgan and Coutts declined to comment on the report. A Deutsche Bank spokesman said: “No letter has been sent to us and we are not aware of any grounds for a lawful claim against Deutsche Bank.” Malaysian and US investigators say at least $ 4.5 billion was stolen from 1MDB between 2009 and 2014, in a wide-ranging scandal involving high-ranking officials, banks and financial institutions around the world. Malaysian authorities have previously said there were billions of dollars more that were not counted. Our standards: Principles of Trust of Thomson Reuters.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos