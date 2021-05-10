Tackling climate change with a collaborative approach

Together, we can build a lower carbon energy future.

The new administrations’s first 100 days in office were marked by aggressive action on both fronts of the coronavirus pandemic and climate change. Addressing the latter, the president rejoined the Paris Agreement, convened a global summit of leaders, and strengthened America’s commitment to emission reductions. The nation now has the task of defining policy objectives with practical solutions.

But details from the administration continue to be forthcoming. The president may have said work more than 40 times during his first televised speech to Congress, but he mentioned energy only twice. Left without saying exactly how he plans to fulfill his commitment to cut emissions in half, bring carbon capture technology into scaling or modernizing existing energy infrastructure. For these critical issues and beyond, the natural gas and oil industry new action-oriented action frameworks provide ideas on how we can work together to find the answers we need.

Weve seen what is possible when public-private partnerships, the most advanced technology and a resourceful regulatory environment are unleashed during a pandemic. Because scientists, front-line heroes, volunteers, and philanthropists worked together, we are now vaccinating Americans in record numbers, the American economy is recovering, and better days are ahead.

Addressing climate change by ensuring that a growing global population has access to affordable, reliable fuels will require similar determination and shared commitment. We will have to produce more energy AND significantly advance environmental progress

Addressing this dual challenge will require collaboration in all sectors of corporations, nonprofits and governments. As we work towards this common goal, the natural gas and oil industry will do our part by bringing the scale of our businesses and expertise to this issue.

A bilateral majority of U.S. voters agree that holistic climate solutions should involve the participation of private-sector innovators and industry experts, along with federal policymakers. Since natural gas and oil will still account for almost half of the world’s energy mix by 2040, our industry will play a crucial role in building a sustainable and achievable energy future.

With American Petroleum Institutes Climate action framework, we are prepared to offer workable solutions. This new policy framework outlines the industry and government actions required to tackle climate change while meeting the world’s long-term energy needs. Our member companies are committed to putting carbon capture technology to work. We are also supporting carbon pricing legislation across the economy and a range of other policies to encourage innovation.

Action-driven approach

We were taking action and implementing change, rather than endlessly debating a single solution. The investments made and supervised progress reflect the industries of understanding the urgency and opportunity to combat climate change, while maintaining America’s position as a global energy leader.

Here are just some of the initiatives you are working on:

Natural gas and oil companies around the world are investing in large-scale carbon capture and sequestration projects. Twenty-six commercial carbon capture sites are already in operation and today, capable of maintaining ready 40 million metric tons of carbon dioxide each year. That’s the equivalent of getting nearly nine million cars off the road. Dozens of new carbon capture projects have been announced since 2017. When completed, they will bring triple the capacity of carbon dioxide in the world.

Our industry is constantly launching innovative sustainability initiatives, designed to produce more energy with fewer emissions. Get a new bioenergy production project in Mendota, California. The plant, a joint effort between energy companies and a tech giant, will turn agricultural waste, such as almond trees, into energy. More than 99 percent of the carbon generated during the power generation process will be stored underground. When completed, the facility is expected to remove nearly 275,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide each year, the equivalent of eliminating carbon footprint in 65,000 U.S. homes. One of the dozens of projects of natural gas and oil companies are bringing to life.

We are also focused on reducing methane emissions throughout the power supply chain. In one University of Colorado, energy companies collaborate with senior academics and environmental groups to develop and deploy new technologies to improve performance. For more,Environmental partnershipa coalition of leading U.S. natural gas and oil producers was established in 2017 to encourage innovation and information sharing to promote sustainability. Their work contributed to nearly 70 percent reductions in methane emission rates in five of the nations’ largest production regions from 2011 to 2018, even though natural gas production tripled during the same period.

Collaboration reimagines the impossible

A common thread through these efforts is cross-sectoral cooperation. When problem solvers from energy companies, environmental groups and government agencies work together, obstacles pave the way for real progress.

History has shown us time and again that unique partnerships can redefine what is possible. Examples abound in recent history, particularly in the development of multiple coronavirus vaccines in less than a year. The wonder is Mars rover is another: United Alliance Launch, a joint venture by two aerospace companies, teamed up with the U.S. government to help the world explore the Red Planet like never before. And half a century ago, the US government joined forces with academic institutions for itdevelop the internet.

None of these efforts would have happened without a political environment that encourages, rather than stifles, innovation. Proper policies will usher in an era of energy innovation.

For starters, Americans need a holistic approach to infrastructure, a way of reinvesting in roads, bridges and export terminals, as well as power pipelines, storage facilities and carbon capture projects. And at an all-carbon price and market-based policies to advance lower carbon electricity, we can further reduce emissions from in-house energy operations and then share our innovation with trading partners in all over the globe.

It is critical that we encourage input from each sector so that we can move forward together, rather than staying apart. Much is at stake to do otherwise we can not afford inaction. Let’s work together to provide energy for the world’s growing population, protecting the planet we share.