DHS announces the continuation of the international parole program by the entrepreneur





The program will provide opportunities for foreign entrepreneurs WASHINGTONU.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services announced today that the Department of Homeland Security is pulling out a 2018 announcement about drafting proposed rules that proposed removing the International Entrepreneur program from DHS regulations. The International Conditional Entrepreneurship (IE) Program, first introduced in 2017, will remain a valid program for foreign entrepreneurs to create and develop start-up units with high growth potential in the United States. The program will help strengthen and grow the economy of our nations through increased capital spending, innovation, and job creation. Today’s announcement is in line with President Bidens Executive Order 14012: Restoring Trust in Our Immigration Legal Systems and Strengthening Integration and Inclusion Efforts for Young Americans. The executive order requires the homeland security secretary to identify any action by the agency that fails to promote access to the legal immigration system. Immigrants to the United States have a long history of entrepreneurship, hard work, and creativity, and their contributions to this nation are invaluable, said USCIS Interim Director Tracy Renaud. The International Conditional Entrepreneurship Program goes hand in hand with the spirit of our nations to welcome entrepreneurship, and USCIS encourages those eligible to benefit from the program. The initial rule of IE was published on 17 January 2017 and was scheduled to enter into force on 17 July 2017. This final rule instructed DHS in the use of its conditional authority to grant an authorized stay period, in any case, to foreign entrepreneurs who demonstrate that their stay in the United States would provide a significant public benefit through the potential for rapid business growth and job creation. Before the effective date, DHS published a final rule to delay date of implementation of the final rule of IE until March 14, 2018. This allowed DHS additional time to draft and request public comments on a proposal to repeal the final rule of IE. However, in December 2017, a federal court released the delay, requiring USCIS to begin accepting international applications for parole, in line with the final IE rule. Since then, the program has been up and running, and USCIS continues to accept and judge applications in accordance with existing DHS regulations. Under the IE program, parole can be granted to up to three entrepreneurs for the start-up unit, as well as their spouses and children. Outsourced entrepreneurs have the right to work only for their start-up business. Their spouses may apply for an employment authorization in the United States, but their children are not eligible for such an authorization under this condition. Additional information on eligibility and how to apply is available on the International Entrepreneurship Release page. USCIS will schedule information sessions and other field activities to ensure that foreign entrepreneurs are aware of this opportunity and how to pursue it. For more information on USCIS and its programs, please visit uscis.gov or follow us at Tweet, Instagram, to YouTube, Facebook AND LinkedIn.







